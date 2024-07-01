We westerners have had it pretty easy these past few centuries. Our superiority in the arts of war and peace has been so overwhelming that we have met no serious challenge from other races.
Accordingly, we have vented our aggressiveness almost exclusively on one another. The bloodshed has been enormous, but we have, nevertheless, generally exercised cert…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.