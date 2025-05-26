Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Floris's avatar
Floris
1h

If you want the entire series in one .mkv chaptered index volume (2Gb, x265 encoded, with subtitles and color corrected) then get it here: https://t.me/ernstzundelarchive/521

All videos I could find (highly censored) from Ernst Zündel, are in this archive, collected from many sources.

I color corrected them all, fixed most audio, and put transliteration in subtitles for all. Aspect ratio, black bars 4/3 and 16/9 corrected, scaled and cropped. Feel free to clone. 570 Videos. Complete AVOF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture