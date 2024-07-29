The Führer to the German People: 22 June 1941
The source: “Der Führer an das deutsche Volk 22. Juni 1941,” in Philipp Bouhler (ed.), Der großdeutsche Freiheitskampf. Reden Adolf Hitlers, vol. 3 (Munich: Franz Eher, 1942), pp. 51-61.
German people!
National Socialists!
After long months when I was forced to keep silent, despite heavy concerns, the time has come when I can finally speak openly.
When the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.