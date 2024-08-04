The European Front (1944)
The harder this war affects the European folks, the greater the energies which it awakens in these folks and sets into motion.
Outmoded government ideas disappear under the impact of this war as if they never existed. The artificial assortment of states of the Versailles Treaty is crushed, and under suffering and tears a new era is born. We ourselves are…
