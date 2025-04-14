THE words, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity which are sometimes summed up in the word “Liberalism” have a noble sound and appearance. Are they not above criticism? Yes, but only when each one is in its right place: Liberty where Liberty can be exercised with intelligence, Equality where Equality really exists, and so on. And yet, in the domain of politics these words are, as will be shown in the course of this Note, anathema to anyone acquainted with their origin and with the evil purpose to which they have been applied, and with the results of their use.

The main result of their use has been the splitting up of coun­tries into warring political parties. These parties are known collectively as Democracy. When Democracy holds an election, it is supposed to produce—at least we flatter ourselves that it produces—a Parliament which represents the best interests of the State. But as the majority of members are forced by their political Association to put the interests of party before that of the State, Democracy fails at the very outset to achieve its main object. So it just carries on in a disjointed manner, in a state of political warfare with itself.

After each allotted span of Parliament's life there is a new election. And then we may find that what the State thought was good policy during the last five years was all wrong; at least the new Parliament says so, and proceeds to put things “right.” It seems curious that the State did not know that for five years it was following a wrong course, when it did what the previous Parliament told it to do. The explanation, of course, is that the State is not the custodian of its own mind; it has handed its mind over to Democracy. The State, in fact, throws itself into the melting pot at short recurring intervals, and proves by the condition in which it emerges therefrom that it has no body or consistency of its own, no essential principles, and that it is for ever at war with itself. What are we to say of such a State? That it is no State at all.

At the very moment of writing these words, an apt illustration of their truth has presented itself. An election has just taken place in which the issue before the electors was “For the Treaty” or “Against the Treaty,” that is to say, for honouring the country's bond or dishonouring it. The fact that the party for dishonouring the bond has prevailed is not to our point; at the next election the position may be reversed. We are concerned with the position of the State as illustrated by these facts. Where does the State come in? Where does it materialise? The answer is “Nowhere.” When Democracy came in at the door, the State flew out at the window. Paradoxical as it may seem, when the part came in at the door, the whole flew out at the window.

How are we to put the State back into its place, not only in Britain but in every country that has any respect for itself? Has this ever been done? Yes, in Italy. This is not going to be a “pro­paganda” in favour of Italian Fascism, but that is no reason why we should not enquire how Italy managed to achieve the object which we are now seeking. But you may feel inclined to say that Russia also has achieved the non-party ideal. No; although there is a body of men exercising supreme control over that country without the use of Parties, they are international revolutionaries, many of them of foreign race, who control their subjects by means of terrorism. Their chief aim is world revolution and they are using Russia as a base for interfering in the affairs of every civilised nation. The State controlled by them cannot be called a State in the ordinary sense of the word.

So we will return to Italy. and enquire how it managed to transform a country governed by Party into a country governed by itself—that is to say, by the State. What happened was that under the ignorant and futile Party Government of Italy in 1918, the Inter­national Communists, supported by Moscow money, were bringing to a head a long course of peaceful penetration of Italy's industrial institutions, and were preparing, indeed they had started, revolution. A group of patriots, calling themselves Fascists, were aware of the danger, and, being also aware of the rottenness, the do-nothing­ness of their own Government, prepared to oppose Communism by force and to save Italy. As events turned out, they were called upon to do a lot of fighting and to sacrifice many lives. But they had their reward; they were acclaimed the Saviours of Italy and became the originators of the new régime which has now made the State supreme in Italy. They resolved that there should be no more of that ridiculous form of Government by Party which has wrecked and continues to wreck the body-politic of many countries which in their ignorance and stupidity still adhere to it.

But that is only half the story. The Italian Fascists would have found it difficult to erect the new edifice of State if the other important element in Italian life, Labour, had remained in opposition. But all that was best on the Labour side of Italian life came forward at that juncture on the patriotic side, the National side, the State side. Progressing along a path running parallel with that of the Fascists, the Syndicalists (that is the name by which they were known), had learnt wisdom. They had learnt to hate the Socialists and the Com­munists, recognising them as the creators of evil, the agents of out­side international force, the upsetters of the life of the Nation and the State.

On this common ground, Fascism and Syndicalism met, and, finding themselves complementary to each other, became fused into an organisation on which was founded the Italian State as we now know it; a State free from Party; all are now for the State. It is not necessary to give details of the new Constitution; we are only concerned in showing that a change over from Party to State Government can be achieved when the change of heart has taken place; that is to say, when the people, having learnt what is wrong with Democracy and why it has landed them in such an appalling mess, decide to form a State Government, the change of “Heart” will come all right, but only if it is preceded by an access of “knowledge.”

How can that knowledge be obtained? How did the Italians obtain it? By simple commonsense observation of what was going on around them. It is open to the people of all other countries sim­ilarly situated to obtain that same knowledge by the exercise of that same commonsense observation; it does not require any superhuman effort; just a little opening of the eyes and sharpening of the powers of observation. Then it is possible for the people of other nations to see what the observing Italians saw. And what did they see? All the subversive movements for destroying the existing order of things carried out by the agency of Socialists and Communists; the fomenting of interminable strife between the sections of the Com­munity who ought to be co-operating with each other but are never allowed to co-operate to any real extent; the “national” strikes which are found to be supported by “international” money from Moscow and elsewhere. And the intelligent observer will not fail to notice that many men occupying high and responsible positions in the Trades Union and Political Organisations, and even in Ministerial positions, are lending their aid to the subverters of the National life, some of them knowingly and for payment, others in consequence of the extreme vacuity of their political mind.

The investigator will not find in the books on Italian Fascism any useful information regarding the prime cause lying behind the movements of the Communists. From other sources, however, we are enabled to explain how it came about that schemes of Government based upon the noble ideas contained in the words, “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity,” have wrecked the world. There is no shortage of wealth in the world; the present is a time of plenty, and the physical and mechanical means for distributing that Plenty are extraordinarily efficient. But the world has become unworkable. Somebody is continually putting on the brake, or throwing sand into the bearings, or interfering with the Works in some sort of way. As there is nothing wrong with the essentials, it must be in one of the auxiliary processes of Industry, Trade or Finance that we shall find the obstruction.

First, however, let us enquire how far and in what respects the Democratic form of government has been responsible for these troubles. That form of government is based on the idea that all men are EQUAL and can be trusted if given full LIBERTY (by means of the Franchise of course), to elect to Parliament men who are capable of upholding the interests of the State, and who are not panderers to the wishes of those outside International wire-pullers who are for ever trying to destroy the State. As this Democratic form of Government, when put to the test has brought many countries into a condition bordering on chaos, there must be some flaw in the “Equality, Liberty” slogan.

Our next step must, therefore, be to trace the authors of the slogan. In quest of this information, we were referred to certain books on Continental revolutions and Freemasonry, showing the connection between the two. In these books, beginning with a few years before the first French Revolution of 1789, we find the history of Europe being shaped by the Members of Secret Societies. All the originators of the revolution of 1789 were Freemasons. We read that on the 10th of August, 1792, the revolutionary leaders made their watchword “LIBERTY, EQUALITY, FRATERNITY.” So that identifies the cry with Freemasonry. But all Continental Freemasonry is Jewish. Dr. Israel Wise has written in the “Israelite of America,” as follows:

“Masonry is a Jewish institution whose history, degrees, charges, passwords and explanations are Jewish from be­ginning to end.” So the final identification is “Masonic and Jewish.” Carrying our investigations along that line, we were further advised to read part of a chapter in a book called “The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion” (a book which has been declared by the Jews to be a forgery), in which we would find the slogan definitely claimed by them as their own invention. We read the portion indicated, beginning with the words:—

“Far back in ancient times, we were the first to cry among the masses of the people the words ‘Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.’” We were so astonished at the context of these words that we proceeded to read the whole book. And then? Then there was unfolded to our view not only the evil purpose lying behind the misuse of the words, “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity,” but also the origin of all the world's social, financial and economic troubles.

We found from the Protocols that there had been laid down, many centuries ago, an elaborate plot for undermining the power and position of all the Gentile nations so that they might fall into such chaotic con­fusion financially and economically, that they would in sheer despair allow the Jews to take in hand the Super-government of the world.

The nature of the undermining movements is explained in con­siderable detail. The invention of the slogan, “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity,” is only one of those details. We will now complete the quotation regarding its origin and the evil purpose behind it:—

“Far back in ancient times we were the first to cry among the masses of the people the words, ‘Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.’ The would-be wise men of the Gentiles, the intellectuals, could not make anything out of the uttered words in their abstractness; did not note the contradiction of their meaning and inter-relation; did not note that in nature there is no equality and there cannot be freedom; that Nature herself has established inequality of minds, of characters and capacities; never stopped to think that the mob is a blind thing, that upstarts elected from it to bear rule are, in regard to the political, the same blind men as the mob itself . . . . In all corners of the earth the words ‘Liberty, Equality, Fraternity’ brought to our ranks whole legions who bore our banner with enthusiasm. And all the while these words were cankerworms at work boring into the well-being of the Gentiles, in putting an end everywhere to peace, quiet, solidarity and destroying all the foundations of the Gentile States.”

The Jews seem to have packed into this small space a whole mine of wisdom. How true their comments on the non-existence of Equality! How true their comments on the cruel use to which the slogan of “Liberty” has been put. Is anyone prepared to question their verdict on the folly of nations allowing themselves to be governed by “upstarts” from the mob? After making a close and detailed examination of what they have to say on the other follies of Gentile administration, we must confess ourselves unable to find a single flaw in their statements. Not only are they stating the unadulterated Truth, but they state it in terms replete with wisdom.

But we were told by those who recommended this book to us that it had been branded as a forgery by the Jews. What! Is it possible to forge Truth and Wisdom? Our fears were allayed when we discovered that the charge of forgery was fastened not upon the truth or otherwise of the statements made in the book, but upon the source from which that material had been obtained. The question of source need not stand in our way. The source of “The Wisdom of Solomon” is disputed, but that does not prevent us from reading it to our intellectual and spiritual satisfaction. Similarly it is open to everyone to learn Wisdom from the Protocols; they are full of it!

The Protocols deal with three main subjects:— 1. The details of the plan by which the Jews are undermining Gentile dominion.

2. The stupidity of the Gentiles which facilitates the progress of the plan and has now brought it to a successful issue.

3. The form of government which the Jews intend to set up when they attain world dominion.

These three subjects are intermingled in a series of lectures which taken collectively form a progress report delivered to the Elders of Zion at Basle in 1897, on the occasion of the first Zionist Conference.

The lecturer was Theodore Herzl, the then leader of Zionism. He complained, and left it on record, that his communi­cations had not been kept secret. In 1902, copies of some of his lectures were carried into Russia and in 1905 they were published; they were republished in 1917. As regards the details of the plan we must leave the reader to study the Protocols. He can obtain the Marsden edition from us.

For the purpose of this Note we wish to pursue the second main point which is so well brought out in the Protocols, namely, the stupidity of the Gentiles. This is a matter bearing very directly on the question of Democracy which we discussed in the early part of this Note. We showed how Italy had avoided a great national danger by abolishing the idiotic rule of Demos, the rule of Parties. Let us see hat view the Protocols take of this matter:— “A people left to itself, i.e., to upstarts from its midst, brings itself to ruin by party dissensions excited by the pursuit of power and honours and the disorders arising therefrom.” “It is necessary to have regard to the rascality, the slackness, the instability of the mob, its lack of capacity to understand and respect the conditions of its own life or its own welfare.” “The blind cannot lead the blind without bringing then into the abyss. Consequently members of the mob . . . cannot come forward as leaders of the mob without bringing the whole nation to ruin.” “The idea of Freedom is impossible of realisation because no one knows how to use it with moderation.”

“Whether a State exhausts itself in its own convulsions or whether its internal discord brings it under the power of external forces . . . it is in our power.” And there are many other statements of a similar nature, all of which are true and all of which say, in effect, that Democracy lands the distracted State eventually in the hands of the Jews. And thus we see that the argument which we set out to develop against the Democratic form of Government is found to be in full accord­ance with Jewish ideas. We could not have come to a more competent authority.

In conclusion, let us show the intimate connection that exists between the Socialists, Communists and the Jewish world?domination movement. When the Bolshevists siezed Russia in 1917 they were assisted by many brands of revolutionaries. By which section did they elect to be represented? By the Communists. Who were the people that the Fascists had to eject from the revolutionary power in Italy? Communists. Can the Protocols throw any light on the­ connection? Yes, in Protocol No. 3 the Jews refer to:—

“our fighting forces—Socialists, Anarchists, Communists—to whom we always give support in accordance with an alleged brotherly rule (of the solidarity of all humanity) of our social masonry.” And yet an intelligent (?) country like Great Britain actually gives these people the full freedom of the country, and allows them to be elected to Parliament. It even raises Socialists to the Peerage imagining that “Liberalism” demands the exercise of such stupidity. In this Note we have shown the false nature of the thing called Liberal­ism. We have shown where its component parts, “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” came from, viz.: from the Jews. Finally let the Italians pour the vials of their contempt mixed with pity upon those peoples who are still so blind that they cannot see the wreckers of their country working their Satanic purpose through the agency of Democracy:—

“Those peoples who are still working in the maelstrom of Liberalism, Democracy, elections and Parliaments are for the Italians of to-day like shipwrecked mariners beyond the reach of succour whose agony may be descried from the shore.”

