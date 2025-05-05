World War One was the cultural equivalent of the Black Death in that it destroyed the seed of one generation as well as the next as it melded into an inevitable World War Two. The total costs of the war were about $332,000,000,000, billions more by today’s standards. The Allies maintained that Germany alone was responsible for the War and therefore liable for all costs and damages incurred by the victors. The vindictive Treaty of Versailles set the amount at thirty two billion dollars, plus interest, in annual payments of 500 million dollars, plus a 26% surcharge on exports. This burdened Germany with outrageously unjust reparations. The US did not support the Treaty: The US had sacrificed a small fortune and millions of young men for the allegedly noble cause of making the world safe, not to utterly destroy Germany nor to fatten the pocketbooks a handful of bankers.

U.S. Secretary of State Robert Lansing now declared “the Versailles treaty menaces the existence of civilization.” Various other parties condemned the Versailles Treaty. Pope Benedict XV condemned it for “the lack of an elevated sense of justice, the absence of dignity, morality or Christian nobility” and Pope Pius XI, in his 1922 encyclical “Ubi arcam Dei” called it an artificial peace “which instead of arousing noble sentiments increases and legitimizes the spirit of vengeance and rancour.”

Four empires disappeared after Versailles: the German, Austro-Hungarian, Ottoman and the Russian, and in their place were the newly-hatched and insecure states of Rumania, Czechoslovakia, Poland and Yugoslavia whereupon the seeds to future conflict would be planted. Four defunct dynasties, the Hohenzollerns, the Habsburg, Romanovs and the Ottomans together with their ancillary aristocracies all fell after the war. The Saxon House of Wettin, which had lasted longer than every other German dynasty and had been in power for 829 years, the longest a European house had ever ruled a land, ended with the abdication of the good-hearted King Friedrich lll of Saxony on November 13, 1918 following the defeat of Germany in World War One. The British monarchy was still merrily in place.

The Versailles settlement was negotiated without permitting Germany to be involved (Diktat) and under naval blockade and threat of invasion. Germany lost 74.5% loss of her natural resources and 100% of her colonies under the pretext of providing national self-determination. She lost about 13% of her territory and 10% of her population: 7 million of her people had to be thereby forsaken, including three million Germans in the Sudetenland alone. This constituted a traumatic and confusing situation for ethnic German minorities in these new states. Overnight, they became second class citizens in homelands they had inhabited for generations, and in some cases centuries. Millions of ethnic Germans were victimized, harassed, outrageously taxed and deprived of their civil rights. German property was confiscated by the new nationalistic governments without compensation. To add further punishment, Germany was forbidden to enter into any union with Austria, adding more severe hardship to both and destructively breaking their historical cultural bond.

The shortsightedness of the “peace” terms would have horrible effects. The most significant event triggered by the events at Sarajevo was not the war, with its blatantly financial impetus, but the virulent rise of Communism, which was directly and indirectly abetted by the victors in their quest to weaken German and Austrian power for the monetary gain and dominance of a few. In Wilson’s War Message back in 1917, he paid tribute to the Communists in Russia: “Assurance has been added to our hope for the future peace of the world by the wonderful and heartening things that have been happening in the last few weeks in Russia. Here is a fit partner for a League of Honor.” (Public Papers of Woodrow Wilson). When it appeared that the Communist Revolution was in trouble, Wilson had sent his personal emissary, Elihu Root, to Russia with one hundred million dollars from his Special Emergency War Fund to save the toppling Bolshevik regime.

World War One German Territorial Losses

Alsace-Lorraine, the territories, although actually annexed by France in 1681, which were ceded to Germany in accordance with the Preliminaries of Peace signed at Versailles on February 26, 1871, and the Treaty of Frankfurt of May 10, 1871, were restored to French sovereignty without a plebiscite as a precondition to armistice with effect from the date of the Armistice (November 11, 1918). (1,815,000 inhabitants (1905))

(Although Denmark had not participated in the War) Northern Schleswig including the German-dominated towns of Tondern (Tønder), Apenrade (Aabenraa), Sonderburg (Sønderborg), Hadersleben (Haderslev) and Lügum in Schleswig-Holstein, after the Schleswig Plebiscite, to Denmark (163,600 inhabitants (1920))

The Prussian provinces Posen and West Prussia, which Prussia had annexed in Partitions of Poland (1772-1795), were returned to the “reborn” Poland (4,224,000 inhabitants (1931), including 26,000 inhabitants from Upper Silesia)

West Prussia was given to Poland to provide free access to the sea, along with a sizeable German minority, creating the Polish corridor

The Hlučínsko Hulczyn area of Upper Silesia to Czechoslovakia (49,000 inhabitants), and the east part of Upper Silesia, to Poland (965,000 inhabitants), although during the Upper Silesia plebiscite 60% voted in favour of remaining inside Germany

The area of German cities Eupen and Malmedy to Belgium

The northern part of East Prussia as Memelland under control of France, later transferred to Lithuania without plebiscite

The area of Soldau in East Prussia (railway station on the Warsaw-Danzig route) to Poland

From the eastern part of West Prussia and the southern part of East Prussia, Warmia and Masuria to Poland

The province of Saarland to be under the control of the League of Nations for 15 years, after that a plebiscite between France and Germany, to decide to which country it would belong.

The port of Danzig with the delta of Vistula river at the Baltic Sea was made the Freie Stadt Danzig (Free City of Danzig) under the League of Nations. (408,000 inhabitants (1929))

That Germany acknowledge and respect strictly the independence of Austria

The colonies abroad

At France’s insistence, Alsace and Lorraine were taken from Germany and given to France at the Armistice of November 11, 1918. The Saar, Germany’s coal producing area, was brought under the control of the League of Nations for 15 years, with France receiving the profits from the German coal mines as compensation, the unhappy German miners being no better than slave laborers. In contrast, when Prussia defeated France in 1871, France lost only 2.6% of its territory and 4.1% of its population to Germany in areas originally German in the first place!

In Alsace-Lorraine, 87.2 percent of the population was German in 1910. Alsace remained a part of Germany until the end of the war, when Germany was forced to cede it back to France, even though Strassburg was by then almost exclusively German-speaking. It was not offered the plebiscite granted to some of the eastern German territories. German stores throughout the region were plundered by French soldiers and many Germans were forcefully expelled under massive Frankization which wanted to remove those of “German blood” with the hope of restoring French racial purity; Up to 150,000 German men, women, and children living in Alsace moved to Germany between late 1918 and late 1920, and approximately 100,000 Germans in Lorraine met the same fate.

Those expelled from Stassburg were only allowed to take only a few small handbags and they left amid jeering, rock-throwing French crying, “death to the boches” while French soldiers stood by and laughed. An estimated 200,000-250,000 Germans were expelled until the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, and only about half were allowed to return, and then only after pressure on the French by the USA. 50 year residents, or Germans who had settled in Elsass since 1871, remained expelled and strict policies strictly forbade the use of the German language and required the exclusive use of French. France even refused to extend to Srassburg the same rights as they gave other French cities in regards to separation of church and state. Some inhabitants of the village of Kehl were also expelled. The gateway to Strassburg, the German village was first mentioned 1038. In 1678 the city was taken by France and the village was transformed into a fortress. After several changes of sovereigns, the city was finally returned to Germany in 1815 and the fortress was dismantled. After the First World War, according to the Treaty of Versailles, the harbor of Kehl was placed under French administration for seven years and many Germans here were also expelled.

The dismemberment of the German Empire continued, having repercussions for years to come. Eupen and Malmedy were ceded to Belgium and North Schleswig was ceded to Denmark.

Another bone of contention was the fact that Germany had the audacity to form colonies abroad. The short lived German Empire, in the manner of the day, acquired four colonies or “Schutzgebiete” in Africa in the late 19th century, but comparatively late and on a vastly smaller scale than the other European nations. These included: German SW Africa (now Namibia), German East Africa (now Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi), Cameroon and Togo. Before the Great War, 13,500 Germans lived in German South-West Africa and 4,701 Germans lived in East Africa.

Woodrow Wilson’s 14 Points stated that the Allies would not take control of Germany’s colonies as Germany needed its colonies as a source of raw materials and as areas for surplus population. Point Five promised “a free, generous and impartial resolution of all colonial claims.” Germany found herself hood-winked at Versailles when her colonies were removed without considering her claims. By accusing Germany of “incompetent administration,” the colonies were declared “mandates,” an action which lent a facade of legality to cover up outright theft. Germany also lost all her colonies in Africa and the Pacific. Most of them were transferred to the League of Nations which allowed the victorious powers to rule over them as Mandates.

The victors planned their carving up of central Europe well in advance as well. On January 8, 1918 Wilson gave a significant Fourteen Points propaganda speech where he called for a “readjustment” of Italy’s frontiers and for the establishment of self-governing states for Poles, Yugoslavs, Serbs and Romanians who were at the time under Austria-Hungary’s rule. This speech immediately inspired the British propagandists at Crewe House to target Austria-Hungary with separatist propaganda and foster disintegration of the Dual Monarchy by promoting internal strife and insurrection among the ‘oppressed nationalities’ which, in turn, would weaken Germany’s ability to sustain war. They did this by printing and distributing 60 million copies of 643 different leaflets in eight languages, together with 10 million copies of 112 different newspapers in four languages throughout Austria-Hungary from May to October of 1918. With the Habsburg collapse, Crewe House then concentrated on eroding German morale at a time when the German Empire was already in trouble.

East Upper Silesia was ceded to Poland by the Supreme Allied Command in September 1921. Despite the fact that in a March, 1921 plebiscite, 60% of the Upper Silesian population voted to remain a part of Germany and even though Germans outnumbered the Poles by about five to three in the area and had built up the economy of the area for centuries, two-fifths of Upper Silesia was taken away. Germany was left with the larger but economically unimportant West Upper Silesia.

Poland, now “recreated” as a state, was also strengthened by the cession of a large part of German East Prussia and the cession of West Prussia for access to the sea. In Posen, there was a strip of territory which runs from River Vistula to the sea called the “Polish Corridor.” The port of Danzig and surrounding territory with its predominantly German population was established as a Free City to be administered by a High Commissioner appointed by the League of Nations.

In 1918, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania became independent states. Dorpat University was strictly German, and most of the faculty of all large schools were ethnic Germans. Germans owned 42% of Estonia’s arable land, 90% of large estates in Estonia and 90% of businesses in the capital of Riga, a port city designed and built by Baltic Germans. The wealthy Baltic Germans who had dominated the entire coastline for over 700 years gave way to petty, nationalistic new Allied sponsored dictatorships in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who immediately set about eroding German influence, banning German-language schools, institutions, and newspapers. They also began confiscating German-owned land and businesses. German Memelland was ceded to the Principal Allied and Associated Powers and the disposition of the territory was left to the discretion of the Allies which undertook occupation and administration. In 1923, Lithuania seized the territory and the League of Nations approved.

German Sudetenland, an extensive territory with a predominant ethnic German population, had been part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The Treaty of Versailles provided that the old frontier as it existed on August 3, 1914 between the Austro-Hungarian and German Empires would constitute the frontier between Germany and Czechoslovakia. Thus, the “Sudeten” German lands, including pockets in the interior of Bohemia and Moravia, passed outright into the waiting hands of the Czechs. Hultschin, an area of some 350 square kilometers with a German majority population, was ceded outright to the newly hatched Czechoslovakia.

Versailles resulted in a few plebiscites, a few bogus or mock plebiscites, and a few plebiscites which never came to life to determine the fates of certain areas. Other areas were ceded outright and it began to change the ethnic face of Europe and also result in new conflicts.

The Treaty of St.Germaine was the national disintegration of Austria-Hungary:

1. Galicia to the new Polish nation.

2. Bohemia, and Moravia are joined with Slovakia to become “Czecho-Slovakia.”

3. Ruthenia goes to Ukraine.

4. Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina incorporated into the new Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, later renamed Yugoslavia.

5. South Tyrol, Alto-Adige and Trentino to Italy in accordance with the Treaty of London

6. German-Austria forbidden Anschluss (annexation) to Germany.

Austria’s territorial losses included Trieste, Istria and Deutsch-Südtirol (German South Tyrol) which were ceded outright to Italy by terms of the Treaty of St. Germain-en-Laye. Bohemia (including parts of the German-speaking Sudetenland, Moravia and part of Silesia) also went to the newly established Czechoslovakia, which, with the inclusion of the Slovaks, established Prague as the capital. Burgenland was ceded to Hungary from Austria. Lower Steiermark, consisting primarily of ethnic Slovenes, was ceded to the new “Serb-Croat-Slovene State.” Bukovina went to Rumania, and Bosnia, Herzegovina and Dalmatia were given to Yugoslavia and Galicia went to Poland.

Millions of Austrians lived in the vast territories lost by Austria, 250,000 in Tirol alone. When Austria was forbidden to unite with Germany, it was a terrible blow to Austria’s survival because Austrian goods had always depended upon the German market. Lastly, Austria had to pay reparations and had to be disarmed to the lowest limit. All in all, the Austrian portion of the Dual Monarchy was deprived of 3/4 of her former area and 3/4 of her people and she became an insignificant, land-locked state with few economic resources. In effect, her future was sealed as a second rate nation, her glorious past condemned to memory.

This all constituted a traumatic and confusing situation for ethnic German minorities in these new states. Overnight, they became second class citizens in homelands they had inhabited for generations, and in some cases centuries. An example is that of the Donau-Schwaben, or “Danube Swabians,” a name given to early German immigrants to regions of Hungary beginning in 1683 when they were lured there to act as a buffer between Europe and the Ottomans. At a huge price (more than half of the original settlers died of diseases such as Malaria because of the swampy land they were given), they eventually thrived. The Danube Germans excelled and helped develop the cities of Hungary: the stately classical buildings in Budapest such as the former Royal Palace and Parliament Buildings, the National Theater, the Bourse and the original bridges across the Danube were all mainly the creation of Danube Swabian architects and engineers. Furthermore, Hungarian achievements in medicine, science and mathematics were enhanced due to these hard working, intelligent ethnic Germans.

They were already under attack by 1905 when, under Magyarization, the German language was replaced by Hungarian throughout the realm and no one without a Hungarian name could get employment in any government, railways, or other national positions or even take part in Olympic Games. After Versailles, the partitioning of Hungary split the Danube Swabian settlements among three mutually antagonistic states: 700,000 remained in Hungary, 350,000 became Romanian and the remaining 550,000 became the doomed German national minority in Yugoslavia.

The Treaty of Trianon: Hungary lost 3/4 territory and 2/3 of its population to Rumania, Czecho-Slovakia and Yugoslavia

The dismemberment of the thousand year-old Hungarian Kingdom resulted in Hungary losing 71.5% of its territory and 63.6% of its population at peace treaty of Trianon in 1920. Under the treaty, three and a half million Hungarians were forced, without a right of self-determination, to live with Serbs, Croats, Slovenians and Romanians and in the new Czechoslovakia who, despite promising to guarantee the rights of national minorities under the protection of the League of Nations in 1918, never did during its first twenty years.

Instead, millions of ethnic Germans and Hungarians were victimized, harassed, outrageously taxed and deprived of their civil rights. German and Hungarian property was confiscated by the Czech government without compensation and distributed among Czech and Slovak colonists and censuses were rigged to guarantee a false majority. Without plebiscite and despite the protest of the population on February 4, 1920, for example, Czechoslovakia seized one town and 37 communities with 50,000 inhabitants and 333 square kilometers of fruitful, productive land plus two coal mines! With only two exceptions, all German language schools were closed and German instruction was only available through private teaching centers. Czech intolerance under the First Czechoslovak “Republic” made life a hellish misery for its minorities and added more conflicts which led directly to the next war.

Probably the biggest irony is that throughout over half a millennium of Habsburg domination, the separate ethnic cultures, identities and languages in their realm were protected and flourished. Once the “world was made safe for democracy,” the nationalistic zealots, which the Allies had enabled, abetted and encouraged, inflicted as much genocide and ethnic oppression as humanly possible.

From: FALSEHOOD IN WAR-TIME: Propaganda Lies of the First World War by Arthur Ponsonby.

The statement that whatever we were fighting for we desired no fresh territory was frequently made. Considering that the British Empire comprised over thirteen million square miles of the earth’s surface in 1914, the statement was accepted as wise and sensible. A few of the chief declarations on the subject may be given.

“We have no desire to add to our Imperial burdens either in area or in responsibility.” (Mr. Asquith, October 1914.)

“Our direct and selfish interests are small.” (Mr. Asquith, November 1914)

“We are not fighting for territory.” (Mr. Bonar Law, December 1916.)

“We are not fighting a war of conquest.” (Mr. Lloyd George, February 1917.)

“Such a victory as will give not aggrandizement of territory nor any extension of our Empire.” (Mr. Long, February 1917.)

So much for the protestations for public consumption. Now as to the facts with regard to what “fell to us” when it was all over.

Square Miles:

Egypt, formerly under Turkish suzerainty, became part of the British Empire 350,000

Cyprus, formerly under Turkish suzerainty, became part of the British Empire 3,584

German South-West Africa, mandate held by the Union of South Africa 322,450

German East Africa, mandate held by Great Britain 384,180

Togoland and Cameroons, divided between Great Britain and France (say half) 112,415

Samoa, mandate held by New Zealand 1,050

German New Guinea and Island south of Equator, mandate held by Australia 90,000

Palestine, mandate held by Great Britain 9,000

Mesopotamia (Iraq), mandate held by Great Britain 143,250

Total in square miles 1,415,929

The Germans felt completely hoodwinked when they got to Versailles. They were. The complete responsibility for the war was laid at their feet. The vindictive and unjust instrument forced upon them was nothing short of evil. The Germans knew full well that it would lead to physical ruin, economic hardship,hopelessness and to the utter destruction of their culture. The groundwork was set for inevitable future conflict.

The German Delegates’ Protest Against the Proposed “Peace” Terms:

Leader of the German Peace Delegation Count von Brockdorff-Rantzau’s Letter to Paris Peace Conference President Georges Clemenceau on the Subject of Peace Terms, May 1919

Mr. President:

I have the honour to transmit to you herewith the observations of the German delegation on the draft treaty of peace.

We came to Versailles in the expectation of receiving a peace proposal based on the agreed principles. We were firmly resolved to do everything in our power with a view of fulfilling the grave obligations which we had undertaken. We hoped for the peace of justice which had been promised to us.

We were aghast when we read in documents the demands made upon us, the victorious violence of our enemies. The more deeply we penetrate into the spirit of this treaty, the more convinced we become of the impossibility of carrying it out. The exactions of this treaty are more than the German people can bear.

With a view to the re-establishment of the Polish State we must renounce indisputably German territory – nearly the whole of the Province of West Prussia, which is preponderantly German; of Pomerania; Danzig, which is German to the core; we must let that ancient Hanse town be transformed into a free State under Polish suzerainty.

We must agree that East Prussia shall be amputated from the body of the State, condemned to a lingering death, and robbed of its northern portion, including Memel, which is purely German.

We must renounce Upper Silesia for the benefit of Poland and Czecho-Slovakia, although it has been in close political connection with Germany for more than 750 years, is instinct with German life, and forms the very foundation of industrial life throughout East Germany.

Preponderantly German circles (Kreise) must be ceded to Belgium, without sufficient guarantees that the plebiscite, which is only to take place afterward, will be independent. The purely German district of the Saar must be detached from our empire, and the way must be paved for its subsequent annexation to France, although we owe her debts in coal only, not in men.

For fifteen years Rhenish territory must be occupied, and after those fifteen years the Allies have power to refuse the restoration of the country; in the interval the Allies can take every measure to sever the economic and moral links with the mother country, and finally to misrepresent the wishes of the indigenous population.

Although the exaction of the cost of the war has been expressly renounced, yet Germany, thus cut in pieces and weakened, must declare herself ready in principle to bear all the war expenses of her enemies, which would exceed many times over the total amount of German State and private assets.

Meanwhile her enemies demand, in excess of the agreed conditions, reparation for damage suffered by their civil population, and in this connection Germany must also go bail for her allies. The sum to be paid is to be fixed by our enemies unilaterally, and to admit of subsequent modification and increase. No limit is fixed, save the capacity of the German people for payment, determined not by their standard of life, but solely by their capacity to meet the demands of their enemies by their labour. The German people would thus be condemned to perpetual slave labour.

In spite of the exorbitant demands, the reconstruction of our economic life is at the same time rendered impossible. We must surrender our merchant fleet. We are to renounce all foreign securities. We are to hand over to our enemies our property in all German enterprises abroad, even in the countries of our allies.

Even after the conclusion of peace the enemy States are to have the right of confiscating all German property. No German trader in their countries will be protected from these war measures. We must completely renounce our colonies, and not even German missionaries shall have the right to follow their calling therein.

We most thus renounce the realization of all our aims in the spheres of politics, economics, and ideas.

Even in internal affairs we are to give up the right to self-determination. The international Reparation Commission receives dictatorial powers over the whole life of our people in economic and cultural matters. Its authority extends far beyond that which the empire, the German Federal Council, and the Reichstag combined ever possessed within the territory of the empire.

This commission has unlimited control over the economic life of the State, of communities, and of individuals. Further, the entire educational and sanitary system depends on it. It can keep the whole German people in mental thraldom. In order to increase the payments due, by the thrall, the commission can hamper measures for the social protection of the German worker.

In other spheres also Germany’s sovereignty is abolished. Her chief waterways are subjected to international administration; she must construct in her territory such canals and such railways as her enemies wish; she must agree to treaties the contents of which are unknown to her, to be concluded by her enemies with the new States on the east, even when they concern her own functions. The German people are excluded from the League of Nations, to which is entrusted all work of common interest to the world.

Thus must a whole people sign the decree for its proscription, nay, its own death sentence.

Germany knows that she must make sacrifices in order to attain peace. Germany knows that she has, by agreement, undertaken to make these sacrifices, and will go in this matter to the utmost limits of her capacity.

Counter-proposals

1. Germany offers to proceed with her own disarmament in advance of all other peoples, in order to show that she will help to usher in the new era of the peace of justice. She gives up universal compulsory service and reduces her army to 100,000 men, except as regards temporary measures. She even renounces the warships which her enemies are still willing to leave in her hands. She stipulates, however, that she shall be admitted forthwith as a State with equal rights into the League of Nations. She stipulates that a genuine League of Nations shall come into being, embracing all peoples of goodwill, even her enemies of today. The League must be inspired by a feeling of responsibility toward mankind and have at its disposal a power to enforce its will sufficiently strong and trusty to protect the frontiers of its members.

2. In territorial questions Germany takes up her position unreservedly on the ground of the Wilson program. She renounces her sovereign right in Alsace-Lorraine, but wishes a free plebiscite to take place there. She gives up the greater part of the province of Posen, the district incontestably Polish in population, together with the capital. She is prepared to grant to Poland, under international guarantees, free and secure access to the sea by ceding free ports at Danzig, Konigsberg, and Memel, by an agreement regulating the navigation of the Vistula and by special railway conventions. Germany is prepared to insure the supply of coal for the economic needs of France, especially from the Saar region, until such time as the French mines are once more in working order. The preponderantly Danish districts of Schleswig will be given up to Denmark on the basis of a plebiscite. Germany demands that the right of self-determination shall also be respected where the interests of the Germans in Austria and Bohemia are concerned. She is ready to subject all her colonies to administration by the community of the League of Nations, if she is recognized as its mandatory.

3. Germany is prepared to make payments incumbent on her in accordance with the agreed program of peace up to a maximum sum of 100,000,000,000 gold marks, 20,000,000,000 by May 1, 1926, and the balance (80,000,000,000) in annual payments, without interest. These payments shall in principle be equal to a fixed percentage of the German Imperial and State revenues. The annual payment shall approximate to the former peace budget. For the first ten years the annual payments shall not exceed 1,000,000,000 gold marks a year. The German taxpayer shall not be less heavily burdened than the taxpayer of the most heavily burdened State among those represented on the Reparation Commission. Germany presumes in this connection that she will not have to make any territorial sacrifices beyond those mentioned above and that she will recover her freedom of economic movement at home and abroad.

4. Germany is prepared to devote her entire economic strength to the service of the reconstruction. She wishes to cooperate effectively in the reconstruction of the devastated regions of Belgium and Northern France. To make good the loss in production of the destroyed mines of Northern France, up to 20,000,000 tons of coal will be delivered annually for the first five years, and up to 80,000,000 tons for the next five years. Germany will facilitate further deliveries of coal to France, Belgium, Italy, and Luxemburg. Germany is, moreover, prepared to make considerable deliveries of benzol, coal tar, and sulphate of ammonia, as well as dyestuffs and medicines.

5. Finally, Germany offers to put her entire merchant tonnage into a pool of the world’s shipping, to place at the disposal of her enemies a part of her freight space as part payment of reparation and to build for them for a series of years in German yards an amount of tonnage exceeding their demands.

6. In order to replace the river boats destroyed in Belgium and Northern France, Germany offers river craft from her own resources.

7. Germany thinks that she sees an appropriate method for the prompt fulfilment of her obligation to make reparations conceding participation in coal mines to insure deliveries of coal.

8. Germany, in accordance with the desires of the workers of the whole world, wishes to insure to them free and equal rights. She wishes to insure to them in the Treaty of Peace the right to take their own decisive part in the settlement of social policy and social protection.

9. The German delegation again makes its demand for a neutral inquiry into the responsibility for the war and culpable acts in conduct. An impartial commission should have the right to investigate on its own responsibility the archives of all the belligerent countries and all the persons who took an important part in the war. Nothing short of confidence that the question of guilt will be examined dispassionately can leave the peoples lately at war with each other in the proper frame of mind for the formation of the League of Nations.

These are only the most important among the proposals which we have to make. As regards other great sacrifices, and also as regards the details, the delegation refers to the accompanying memorandum and the annex thereto.

The time allowed us for the preparation of this memorandum was so short that it was impossible to treat all the questions exhaustively. A fruitful and illuminating negotiation could only take place by means of oral discussion.

This treaty of peace is to be the greatest achievement of its kind in all history. There is no precedent for the conduct of such comprehensive negotiations by an exchange of written notes only.

The feeling of the peoples who have made such immense sacrifices makes them demand that their fate should be decided by an open, unreserved exchange of ideas on the principle: “Quite open covenants of peace openly arrived at, after which there shall be no private international understandings of any kind, but diplomacy shall proceed always frankly in the public view.”

Germany is to put her signature to the treaty laid before her and to carry it out. Even in her need, justice for her is too sacred a thing to allow her to stoop to achieve conditions which she cannot undertake to carry out.

Treaties of peace signed by the great powers have, it is true, in the history of the last decades, again and again proclaimed the right of the stronger. But each of these treaties of peace has been a factor in originating and prolonging the world war. Whenever in this war the victor has spoken to the vanquished, at Brest-Litovsk and Bucharest, his words were but the seeds of future discord.

The lofty aims which our adversaries first set before themselves in their conduct of the war, the new era of an assured peace of justice, demand a treaty instinct with a different spirit.

Only the cooperation of all nations, a cooperation of hands and spirits, can build up a durable peace. We are under no delusions regarding the strength of the hatred and bitterness which this war has engendered, and yet the forces which are at work for a union of mankind are stronger now than ever they were before.

The historic task of the Peace Conference of Versailles is to bring about this union.

Accept, Mr. President, the expression of my distinguished consideration.

The Vote

The Treaty of Versailles had given the people of Upper Silesia the right to have a referendum on whether they wanted to be part of Germany or part of Poland. Up to the day of the plebiscite, the supreme authority was invested in one representative each of France, Great Britain and Italy, and Allied troops occupied the voting district. The local German officials were allowed only as observers. Germans in the southern and eastern districts were harassed and on Aug. 19, 1920, a number of them were murdered. After weeks of violence and an exchange of notes between Germany and the Entente relating to the manner in which the plebiscite should be taken, it was even suggested by the Entente that the non-resident Upper Silesians of the German Reich should vote in Cologne! Germany protested this, and it was dropped. The plebiscite was slated for March 20, 1921, and again there were instances of terrorism against Germans.

As for population figures, when it came down to the vote, the purely German districts of Falkenberg (pop. 37,526), Grotthau (pop. 40,610), Neisse (pop. 7,781), part of Neustadt (pop. 25,000) and Hultschin (pop. 45,552), situated in the northern and western parts of Upper Silesia and representing a total population of about 156,469, were excluded. The vote, when it came (despite all obstacles, intentional and otherwise), showed 717,122 votes for Germany and 483,514 for Poland. Except for a Polish majority in the districts of Rybnik, Pless, Beuthen, Tarnowitz and Gross-Strehlitz, the majority of towns voted for Germany. Alas, the results were snagged by Allied bitterness at the result which gave way to bickering, France wanting all of southern and eastern Upper Silesia to go to the Poles, while the English and Italian representatives were willing to grant the industrial region to Germany, and none were pleased with the outcome of the vote.

By the end of April, they were still arguing while Polish troops under Korfanty decided to occupy the whole south-eastern part of Upper Silesia. The inept and feuding Inter-Allied Commission couldn’t stop the violence, and when Korfanty lost control over his men, they formed individual gangs which raped, plundered, robbed and injured many Germans and disrupted the economy. The work in mines and iron works came to a halt in the turmoil. Finally, in August of 1921, the mess was sent to a “Commission of the Council” comprised of representatives from Japan, Brazil, China, Spain and Belgium under the League of Nations. They published a text on the partition: “Upper Silesia Frontier, 1921.” They ignored the plebiscite and divided the boundary the way that they wanted to anyway! This took away sections of mines, mills and furnaces and put 350,000 German under Polish rule. Ethnic Germans in these areas began to experience even more violent attacks and discrimination once German protection was removed, and a worse mess was created, one which would fester and inevitably lead to other conflicts.

In post-war “Austrian Silesia,” the Allies began to partition past lands according to ethnic lines, but this was not approved by the government of the newly hatched country of Czechoslovakia and they invaded the lands of Cieszyn, Silesia (January 23, 1919 – January 30, 1919). The planned plebiscite was not organized and the division of Cieszyn, Silesia was decided on July 28, 1920 by the Ambassadors’ Council at the Treaty of Versailles who drew up the present-day border between Poland and the Czech Republic. An area around Hultschiner Ländchen, was given away to Czechoslovakia in 1920 without a plebiscite despite having a German majority.

The disingenuous plebiscites which were concocted to give the appearance of legitimacy were immediately and predictably abused. In areas of both Poland and the newly hatched Czechoslovakia, truckloads of outsiders were brought in to ensure a false majority in coveted areas. This ensured civil strife and future conflicts in which nobody was happy. And while the British government merrily proposed plebiscites (the results of which it was more than happy to ignore if contrary to their expectations) on the German-Polish border and in upper Silesia, the British themselves were reluctant to use referenda in their own colonies because they felt that referenda were likely to undermine the system, or the people in question were not “ready” or there were the difficulties of providing fair protection for ethnic groups when various groups lived in the same country.

At Britain’s insistence, the Treaty of Versailles was especially punitive toward the Imperial German Navy, the object of British envy and scorn. The victors promptly snatched and “internationalized” the Kaiser Wilhelm (Kiel) Kanal, while leaving its maintenance at German expense. The treaty hit the Imperial Navy harder than all of Germany’s armed forces and only permitted Germany a tiny navy. British fear of any future German maritime success dictated that the Reichsmarine be reduced to a flotilla of coastal craft, tug-boats and obsolete Dreadnought-era battleships. Not content with that, they demanded that all merchant ships larger than 1600 tons and half of all those between 1,000 and 1600 tons had to be surrendered, and even after confiscating the German merchant navy, it went so far as to dictate that German cruise ships which were in the process of construction before the war be completed at German expense and with German labor and then ceded to the victors!

Germany received no compensation for the vast government possessions it lost (estates, forests, railway tracks, etc.). The Allies proceeded to even confiscate not only public but private German property all over the world in contrast to all precedent from previous wars when private property had been held in escrow until ratification of peace treaties, at which time it would revert to its legitimate owners. Railroads, roads, river crossings, long-distance cables, natural resources and agricultural lands were all taken gobbled up among the victors, either kept for themselves or given out to the antagonistic and nationalistic little nations they had created. After all of the back breaking labor and a small fortune in money and human lives, the Germans were forced to sign off of any rights to the Berlin-Baghdad Railway, which was one of the original bones of contention.

Germany was forbidden from investing capital in neighboring countries and made to forfeit all rights “to whatever title it may possess in these countries,” and while the Allies were given free access to the German marketplace without even the smallest tariff, products made in Germany faced high foreign tariff barriers. Versailles decreed that Germany “undertakes to give the Allies and their associates the status of most favored nations for five years” while Germany had no such equal status. Immediately following the war, Germany was rocked by insurgencies as the Bolsheviks and their communist agents attempted a takeover similar to the revolution in Russia. The Allies, meeting in Versailles, expressed delight at this fact.

Not content with merely bringing Germany to its knees and picking away at her like vultures, the victors went one better: The sinister British blockade which had already starved thousands upon thousands of German civilians continued even after Germany signed an armistice in 1918, party at the insistence of France, but mostly by young Winston Churchill’s demands. In his March 3, 1919 speech to the British House of Commons, Churchill flatly stated: “We are holding all our means of coercion in full operation...we are enforcing the blockade with vigour. Germany is very near starvation. The evidence I have received shows the great danger of a collapse of the entire structure of German social and national life, under the pressure of hunger and malnutrition.” Aware of this gravely inhumane situation, the Royal Navy went so far as to send warships into the Baltic to stop German fishing boats from catching sardines which provided necessary protein for their hungry infants and children. Germany’s best farmlands, which would have been her salvation, had been severed from her and given away to the newly created Poland.

Things were very bleak in Germany after the war ended, with unemployment between 20 and 40 per cent. Humanitarian conditions within Germany had already desperately deteriorated because of England’s merciless hunger blockade throughout the war which is said to have eventually caused the deaths of a million Germans. Under the long, destructive blockade, the food supply declined until the diet in Germany was reduced initially to bread and potatoes, and then, with a failed potato crop in 1916, to turnips as the principal staple. 88, 232 Germans starved to death in 1915 and 121,114 in 1916. Only the very young, invalids, expectant mothers and the elderly were permitted milk. The blockade had also created scarcities in raw materials that were vital to German civilian survival such as heating coal and fertilizer supplies vital to agriculture.

Yet this sinister blockade continued for seven months after Germany signed an armistice in 1918!The British blockade which continued to starve innocent people received little or no criticism from others. John Maynard Keynes quoted an observer who accompanied Herbert Hoover’s mission to help the starving Germans: “Those you might believe are small children are children of seven and eight years: Tiny faces, with large, dull eyes, overshadowed by huge puffed, rickety foreheads, their small arms just skin and bones, and above the crooked legs with their dislocated joints the swollen, pointed stomachs of the hunger edema....” The death rate of children between the ages of 1 and 5 years rose by 50 per cent and among children from 5 to 15 years by 55 per cent.

The German population plummeted sharply, causing a situation which to this day the mainstream media discounts or minimizes. Cases of tuberculosis, rickets, influenza, dysentery, scurvy and hunger edema became common. As Germany experienced near-famine conditions, Thomas Lamont, an American representative at Versailles, recorded the Allies callous decision to confiscate a substantial part of what was left of Germany’s livestock: “The Germans were made to deliver cattle, horses, sheep, goats, etc., and a strong protest came from Germany when dairy cows were taken to France and Belgium, thus depriving German children of milk.” Germany was forced to deliver not only large numbers of livestock, but coal to France, Belgium and Italy, while they themselves were left to freeze for lack of fuel for heat.

When, on May 7, 1919, Count von Brockdorf-Rantzau addressed the Versailles assembly, over two months before the blockade was finally terminated on July 12, 1919 (seven months after armistice): “The hundreds of thousands of non-combatants who have perished since November 11, 1918 as a result of the blockade, were killed with cold deliberation, after our enemies had been assured of their complete victory.” The ongoing hunger blockade was by far the greatest atrocity of the war, killing thousands of German civilians unnecessarily. It also fragmented any hopes for recovery. Germany, like the victors, was in a state of post-war shock and mourning, and then made to suffer further by the enormous and unrecoverable economic losses through the dictates of Versailles.

The USA gained nothing from its contribution the European war but loss and sorrow. Now, as Germans ate crows, zoo animals and rodents after the war, shunned by the international community, things grew more perilous for them and the cost of the war absolutely destroyed their present and future economy. The glorious German Empire was murdered in its youth, its people starved and humiliated, yet the poisonous anti-German hate propaganda continued to be pumped out to justify the greed and vindictiveness of the actions of the European victors and to rationalize America’s unwise and unnecessary involvement, which many would shortly question. In fact, there were soon government inquiries and accusations that the US had been duped into war by British Propaganda.

