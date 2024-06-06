Truther Loons: "Covert Nazis Run the NWO"

Exposing the Bolshevik blizzard of lie”

Exposing the Bolshevik blizzard of lies and lunacy which the Globo-Marxist Air Force carpet-bombs humanity with 24/7 - 365 keeps the "Editorial Board" hear at RealNewsAndHistory.com busy, busy, busy. It's just about impossible to keep pace as the Judenpresse pumps out new lies for old before the ink is even dry on their latest piece. So, the last thing we need is to have to waste time exchanging fire with "our own" over this or that disagreement over details or tactics. For reasons of priority and unity, we allow a lot of lunacy amidst our ranks to pass by without objection.

But when people depart so far out from their lanes of expertise -- taking many of our "lesser brethren" onto the off-ramp leading to Crazy Town -- a walk to the woodshed for a well-deserved ass-whoopin' is needed. The popular (and often erudite and informative) Mike Adams of Natural News -- for his role in amplifying this growing belief among the ranks of the conspiracy community that the "Nazis" went underground and now run the New World Order -- truly merits a bit of informational disciplining. His pieces on this topic are positively stupefying. Adams' compatriots Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges preach a similar doctrine of delusion, as do otherwise astute Q-Anonists such as Mel K, "Dave" of X 22 Report, "LT" of AndWeKnow et al.

Let's dissect the Nazi-NWO "connection" and put this nutty nonsense to rest, once and for all -- because it really is embarrassing.

Adams: The Third Reich never really ended. Although Hitler himself was destroyed, the Nazi regime of the 1920s / 30s / 40s simply went underground .....

Rebuttal: The "Nazis" (who never referred to themselves by that juvenile insulting term) did indeed go "underground" --- as in BURIED! Evidently, Mr. Adams has never heard about the Allies' Jewish-mandated terroristic post-war "denazification" program whereby anybody who was anybody in the German political leadership and middle ranks (100s of 1000s of them) was hunted down and then either "converted," executed, shipped to Siberia, or cowed into obscure silence for the rest of their fearful lives. The suicides numbered into the 1000s; and those who escaped to South America (and no, Hitler was not one of them!) lived out the rest of their lives in peaceful anonymity.

Adams: ... and morphed into a global movement of infiltration and influence that’s now emerging as “globalism.”

Rebuttal: Globalism did not "now emerge." The documented and provable aspect of the Globalist conspiracy pre-dates Hitler's rise by about 150 years (Illuminati, Jacobin clubs, French Revolution, Frankurt Rothschilds etc). And it was this network of generational Globalists who waged war against NATIONALIST Germany precisely because the "Nazis" were fanatically anti-Globalist (Hitler referred to the One-Worlders as "international hyenas.") The idea of "Nazis" -- who were all dead, imprisoned or hiding in fear -- somehow later "morphing" into today's leading Globalists is preposterous on its face.

Adams: The World Economic Forum is the training ground for modern-day Nazis ...

Rebuttal: Dear Mike. Disrespectfully, this is truly the stuff of straitjackets (or shills). Since its inception, the WEF has been run by a Marxist named Klaus Schwab. So, Hitler's followers "morphed" into the very international Bolshevik Jews which they hated? --- Names like Rothschild, Soros, Sulzberger, Kissinger, Schwab, Zuckerberg, Bloomberg et al??? (((cough coughing all the way))) Come on man!

Adams: ... who include national leaders Macron (France), Merkel (Germany) and Trudeau (Canada).

Rebuttal: So, Schwab / Soros / Rothschild puppets Macron, Merkel & Trudeau -- whose governments, by the way, all gleefully throw "Holocaust Deniers," Hitler aficionados and 90-100 year-old SS men in jail -- are "Nazis?"

Adams: Notably, the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, named Chrystia Freeland, is the granddaughter of an actual Nazi collaborator named Michael Chomiak.

Rebuttal: Be very careful where you go with this, Mike. In wartime and post-wartime Eastern Europe, anyone who opposed the Communist terrorist partisans of Ukraine or Poland was branded a "Nazi collaborator." And besides, what one of Freeland's grandfathers allegedly believed 75 years ago (many years before this demented douchebag was even born!) is of ZERO relevance.

Adams: As The Gateway Pundit reported, Chomiak was a target of a post-war Polish intelligence search for Nazi collaborators.

Rebuttal: My dear Mr. Adams! Do you know who "post-war Polish intelligence" agents were? Hmmm? ... Well? Do ya? They were the Bolshevik thugs (disproportionately Jewish -- surprise, surprise) that Stalin & his Atheist Jew brother-in-law Kaganovich put in place as secret police tasked with terrorizing and purging Catholic Poland of any and all resistance to communist tyranny. Ask any Polish 8th grader. He'll tell ya. The fact that this Chomiak fellow was pursued by these vicious mass murdering Bolshevik torturers is in no way indicative of his granddaughter's closet "Nazism" (whatever the heck that term even means any more). Should Mr. Chomiak not have opposed the Red Terror? Mr. Adams -- stick to selling vitamins.

1. The round-the-clock "denazification" arrests and mass murders which were carried out in the months and years following World War 2 and the subsequent "re-education" of the German population eradicated "Nazism." Yet Adams claims that some remnant "Nazis" survived and secretly took over the world? // 2a. Jewish Globalist George Soros with his "covert Nazi" agents in Canada, Trudeau and Chomiak. // 3. Globalist Klaus Schwab with his "covert Nazi" Trudeau.

Adams: Understand that the “vaccine” depopulation scheme now being pushed on the world is nothing new. It is merely the continuation of the Nazi eugenics program of the 1930s / 40s which sought to exterminate certain ethnic groups in the name of “progress.”

Rebuttal: It would be too much of a diversion from the main subject matter here to debunk the easily debunkable Holohoax and the equally easily debunkable "Nazi eugenics" genocide scheme. For the sake of argument, let us roll with the mythology here and pretend to believe that the White racist "Nazis" wanted to "exterminate" non-Aryans and retards.

Adams: Today, the same effort is now underway in an expanded context, where the targets are now predominantly Caucasian-dominated nations across the planet.... The mass vaccine deaths are taking place in so-called “white” countries across Europe, North America, Australia, etc.,

Rebuttal: Let me get this straight -- the White "Nazis" who wanted to kill off non-Whites -- "morphed" into anti-White "Nazis" who now want to kill off "Caucasians" (Whites). Makes perfect sense (rolling eyes). Forget the straitjacket. Bring on the sedation!

Adams: In other words, you’re only prohibited from protesting if you’re White. This is the racist reality of the fascist Canada regime that is nearly 100% aligned with the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler.

Rebuttal: So, killing White people is "100% aligned with the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler?" The same Hitler who specifically warned that Globalist Jews had a long-term plan to blend out and kill off the White race?

**********

After going off into other crazy towns on topics such as IBM's "links" to the "Nazis" and "Nazi science" being the foundation for the modern day scamdemic & vaccine, Adams wraps up his comedy show with the conspiratorial close:

**********

Adams: There are no coincidences. This is all part of an actual Nazi plan now being rolled out in Canada -- and planned for the entire world.

Rebuttal: What I don't understand, Mike, is how the beaten down "Nazis" who were brought to America after World War II (presumably via "Operation Paperclip") managed to "covertly" take over all of our key institutions of power from the former bosses of the "mainstream" media (both print & broadcast), both major political parties (nationally and locally), the Council on Foreign Relations, Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, the Federal Reserve, the CIA, the DOJ, the EPA, the Pentagon, Hollywood, academia, book publishing, professional sports, the churches, the school boards, the NEA, the AFT, the ADL, BLM, the AMA, AIPAC, the UN, the WHO, NATO, the EU, Facebook, Twitter, PayPal, Google etc. -- and then somehow duped so many thousands of the Jewish "elite" into serving as "Nazi" frontmen conspicuously heading and/or key-staffing those very same institutions. Can you please explain the historical dynamics of this astonishingly undetectable post-war penetration? No. You can't, because you are either a fool, a click-bait grifter, or a shill.

****************

In closing, speaking of the "Operation Paperclip" program -- which some of the deluded sloganeering lesser brethren of our community breathlessly claim to have been the foundation for the "Nazi" infiltration which has now enslaved us -- Paperclip was nothing more than an American program to recruit and pick the brains of about 1,700 of Germany's top scientists and engineers after the war. In a comparable operation, the Soviet Union abducted about 2,000 German specialists, plus their families. These were men with advanced technical knowledge who were used for things like building rockets -- not for "covert" political "infiltration."

It's one thing for a blogger -- out of a totally legitimate concern about scaring away delicate newbies -- to strategically shy away from Hitler and World War 2 truth. But to drive this deeply into the slums of Crazy Town is unnecessary, inexcusable and, due to its embarrassingly manifest lunacy, counter-productive to our efforts to win moderately educated people over to our side with hard facts and sound logic. The powerful Fake News and Quackademia have the luxury of being able to get away with spouting such idiotic tripe. We do not.

A group of 104 rocket scientists (aerospace engineers) at Fort Bliss, Texas. Plants and ignoramuses have been spinning this program to fit their nonsensical "Secret-Nazis-Control-The-World" claim.

Found at https://realnewsandhistory.com/nazis-nwo/

Share

Leave a comment