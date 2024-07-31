The Chancellor without a People
by Joseph Goebbels
The result of yesterday’s election is clear. The Reich Chancellor who believed that he was called by the German people has ten percent of the adult German people behind him if one assumes the German National Party and the German People’s Party are his absolutely loyal followers. As long as history has been influenced or determined by popular votes, ther…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.