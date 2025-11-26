Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
9h

I am unconvinced that the radio tower incident occurred as it’s taught today (The SS faked an attack on Germans to justify the invasion), but even if it did occur as a ruse to invade Poland, it was a completely justified ruse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture