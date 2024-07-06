Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Jul 6, 2024

The reason Jews are allowed to get away w/ denial of their power in and control over various American institution is because of the emotional power of the Holocaust myth. You can't say we're in control because that would lead to backlash and that road leads to Auschwitz. Educate people on the nonsense of the H and Jewish Power will crumble as the imposed guilt lifts and is replaced by anger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture