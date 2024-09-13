The source: Julius Streicher, “Der Kampf gegen den Teufel: Alljuda offenbart seinen Vernichtungsplan,” Der Stürmer, #37/1941, pp. 1-2.

Nature and eductation make a good or a bad person. One of the characteristics of a good person is that he believes something bad only when he can see it with his own eyes. The thinking of those who have an interest in presenting the Jews as God’s chosen people depends on the good will of good people. Thus millions believed in the past, and some do even today, the story of Mt. Sinai, where Moses, the Jewish leader, received the Ten Commandments, supposedly for the good of all humanity. Only by seeing the events of today has Gentile humanity realized that this was a mistake that enabled the Jews to carry out their misdeeds unhindered up to the present. The Jewish law book the “Talmud” (Schabbath, 89 u) expresses with brutal openness what Sinai really means:

“Sinai is a mountain on which Moses received from the God Jahwe the Jewish laws. The hatred of the Jews for all other peoples of the earth spread from this mountain.”

Deuteronomy 7:16 expresses that command to hate that Moses received at Sinai from the Jewish God Jahwe. It says:

“You will destroy all the peoples of the earth, whom Jahwe will give into your hands. You shall have no mercy on them.” [Not an accurate citation of the verse.]

The Jewish spiritual leaders of today, the rabbis, have ensured that to this day the Jewish people is educated in this hatred which the God Jahwe ordained through Moses on Mt. Sinai. The rabbis have made this hatred the foundation of what the Jews call their religion. The Frankfurt Selichoth (a Jewish law book), page 715, includes this prayer that the Jews in their synagogues have used to call down the curse of their God Jahwe on Gentile humanity:

“Bring the worst wars to the homes of the Gentiles. Infect then with smallpox and punish them in your anger and fury. . . . Destroy their kings through war and take revenge upon them. Drive their heads to the ground in your fury!”

Two decades ago, the Stürmer began to educate the German people, and also other peoples, with fanatic devotion that just as in biblical times, today the Jews are still filled with unlimited hatred of all Gentiles, wishing to destroy the world. It encountered pitying smiles. Today, however, one does not need to believe the prophecies of misfortune, for one can see them with his own eyes. Honest people are beginning to say openly that the Stürmer was right in what is repeatedly said. Today, millions of German men serving as soldiers in battle against Bolshevism see the results of Jewry’s hatred. And these millions of German men who are experiencing the results of Jewish hatred in their battle against Bolshevism do not see the recently released demands of Theodore N. Kaufmann (sic), a Jew living in America, as the crazy thinking of insane Jewish brain. Because of the knowledge they have gained in fighting Bolshevism, they see the Jew Kaufmann’s demands as an expression of the hatred that dwells in every Jew, a hatred that would come to expression were the Jews to succeed, with their democratic accomplices in England and America, in winning the war. And what are the Jew Kaufmann’s demands, which have now become known to the entire world? He writes in his book Germany Must Perish, published by the Arguyte (sic) Press in New York that Germany must forever perish in this great new war. Although he is a member of a race that committed mass murder even in antiquity (Egypt, Canaan, Persia, etc.), and used mass murder to enslave the Russian people on the way to dominating them, he believes that mass murder can be avoided in destroying the German people. Such a method “would be inconsistent with the ethical principles of civilization.” As a spokesman for World Jewry, the Jew Theodore N. Kaufmann has chosen a method to destroy the German people that is indeed slower and less bloody, but still thorough: sterilization, the destruction of the ability to bear children. He writes:

“There remains then but one mode of ridding the world forever of Germanism — and that is to stem the source from which issue those war-lusted souls, by preventing the people of Germany from ever again reproducing their kind. This modern method, known to science as Eugenic Sterilization, is at once practical, humane and thorough. Sterilization has become a byword of science, as the best means of ridding the human race of its misfits: the degenerate, the insane, the hereditary criminal.

When one realizes that such health measures as vaccination and serum treatments are considered as direct benefits to the community, certainly sterilization of the German people cannot but be considered a great health measure promoted by humanity to immunize itself forever against the virus of Germanism. The population of Germany, excluding conquered and annexed territories, is about 70,000,000, almost equally divided between male and female. To achieve the purpose of German extinction it would be necessary to only sterilize some 48,000,000 — a figure which excludes, because of their limited power to procreate, males over 60 years of age, and females over 45.

Concerning the males subject to sterilization the army groups, as organized units, would be the easiest and quickest to deal with. Taking 20,000 surgeons as an arbitrary number and on the assumption that each will perform a minimum of 25 operations daily, it would take no more than one month, at the maximum, to complete their sterilization. Naturally the more doctors available, and many more than the 20,000 we mention would be available considering all the nations to be drawn upon, the less time would be required. The balance of the male civilian population of Germany could be treated within three months. Inasmuch as the sterilization of women needs somewhat more time, it may be computed that the entire female population of Germany could be sterilized within a period of three years or less. Complete sterilization of both sexes, and not only one, is to be considered necessary in view of the present German doctrine that so much as one drop of true German blood constitutes a German.

Of course, after compete sterilization there will cease to be a birth rate in Germany. At the normal death rate of 2% per annum, German life will diminish at the rate of 1,500,000 yearly. Accordingly in the span of two generations, that which cost millions of lives and centuries of useless effort, namely, the elimination of Germanism and its carriers, will have been accomplished fact.”

The Jew Kaufmann has thought out every last detail of his sterilization plan. He makes the following proposals:

1. The German army will be immediately and totally disarmed, and all weapons will be removed from German territory.

2. All German facilities and industrial plans will be placed under strong guard. All German workers will be replaced by workers from Allied nations.

3. The German army will be divided into groups that will be segregated in strictly separated regions and sterilized.

4. The civilian population, women as well as men, will be organized within given areas and also sterilized.

5. After sterilization, the German army will be divided into work brigades and used to rebuild destroyed cities.

6. Germany will be partitioned and its territory given to neighboring states.

7. Germans will not be allowed to travel beyond the established borders until the completion of sterilization.

8. The German population of the partitions will be forced to learn the language of their new country. Within a year, the publication of all books, newspapers and announcements in German will be prohibited, as will broadcasts in German and the teaching of the German language.

9. The only Germans exempt from sterilization will be those with relatives in the victorious nations who will undertake financial responsibility for their emigration and support, as well as moral responsibility for their actions.

It is impossible to say more clearly to the German people what the Jew Theodore N. Kaufmann says about this second great war: By destroying the German people, the Jew wants to stop up the spring from which, since the beginning, the world has always found its creative blood, the source of all that is beautiful, good and noble. By destroying the German people, the Jew wants to wipe out the core of Germandom, the source from the very beginning of time of the human strength that preserved it from being ruined by the Jews. The war the German people are fighting today is a holy war. It is a war against the devil. The German people must win this war if the devil is to die and humanity is to live.

Found at https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/ds15.htm

