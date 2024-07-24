The ADL Spying Case Is Over, But The Struggle Continues
In 1993, the District of Attorney of San Francisco
released 700 pages of documents implicating the Anti-Defamation
League, an organization that claims to be a defender of civil
rights, in a vast spying operation directed against American
citizens who were opposed to Israel’s policies in the Occupied
West Bank and Gaza and to the apartheid policies of the gov…
