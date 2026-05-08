Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Diane K King's avatar
Diane K King
11h

Excellent selection of utter nonsense. This is essentially a playbook, of what the jews did and do: “Accuse your opponent of what you are doing to create confusion and inoculate against evidence of your guilt.” (Communist, jew, and ALLIED tactic)

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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
11h

Great job exposing the HoloHoax LIARS....How can thousands of Jews lie so much.

The thing that gets me is hardly anyone notices.

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