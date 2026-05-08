Swindler's List part 5
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Excellent selection of utter nonsense. This is essentially a playbook, of what the jews did and do: “Accuse your opponent of what you are doing to create confusion and inoculate against evidence of your guilt.” (Communist, jew, and ALLIED tactic)
Great job exposing the HoloHoax LIARS....How can thousands of Jews lie so much.
The thing that gets me is hardly anyone notices.