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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
36m

Most of the million of survivors, yes millions of survivors have stories to tell.

Six million didn't die but had to survive to tell their ridiculous stories that aren't looked into to see if the are true. If questioned that would be considered antisemitic. The more crazy the story the more people would believe it.

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Diane K King's avatar
Diane K King
38m

No comment is too small or ridiculous to be mentioned - the goy will believe it. Do we think the Germans (and by association, all Western whites) are that evil ... because (((they))) say we are?

“Most of the memoirs and reports of Holocaust survivors are full of preposterous verbosity, graphomanic exaggeration, dramatic effects, overestimated self-inflation, dilettante philosophizing, would-be lyricism, unchecked rumors, bias, partisan attacks…” –Samuel Gringauz, “Jewish Social Studies” (New York), January 1950, Vol. 12, p6.

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