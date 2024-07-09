Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wilson's avatar
wilson
Jul 10, 2024

If the holocaust happened like they say, there would be no need for laws against denial or questioning. Truth is the best defense. Maybe the official narrative is a lie?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
wilson's avatar
wilson
Jul 10, 2024

If the holocaust happened like they say, there would be no need for laws against denial or questioning. Truth is the best defense. Maybe the official narrative is a lie?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture