STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN — Sweden’s parliament has unanimously approved a series of amendments to the country’s hate speech regulations which will make Holocaust denial and distortion illegal. The vote, which resulted in updates to the Freedom of the Press Act was adopted will, “explicitly criminalize the denial of the Holocaust and certain other international crimes." The proposals also ensure that individuals in protected groups are given protection, victim status, and the right to compensation,” according to a translated parliamentary statement dated 22 May.

The amendments to the penal code will be enacted on July 1, 2024, while the amendments to the Freedom of the Press Act will become active on January 1, 2027.

The new legislation will: accomplish the following:

Specifically criminalize the denial of the Holocaust and other recognized international crimes.

Clarify the inclusion of incitement to violence within the legislation, and

Provide individuals within protected groups with recognized victim status and the right to compensation.

Along with the Holocaust denial proposal, the government is presenting these actions as a concentrated effort to de-escalate Jewish hate crimes, a goal that the WJC has long been advocating for.

Commenting on last week’s vote, the Official Council of Jews in Sweden said it, “welcomes the Parliament's decision to approve the government's proposal for a clearer provision on incitement against ethnic groups.” Adding, “The implication of the legislative change is that denial of the Holocaust and certain other international crimes is explicitly criminalized. Additionally, individuals belonging to protected groups are given victim status and the right to compensation.”

In response to the initial government proposal in February, WJC’s Petra Kahn Nord stated, “In the wake of October 7, the Jewish community applauds the Swedish parliament's efforts to eradicate sentiments such as hate speech and Holocaust denial. We are eager to work with lawmakers to guarantee sufficient participation in the much-awaited national strategy plans aimed at promoting Jewish life and battling antisemitism.”

Since the October 7th attacks, the World Jewish Congress’ Nordic Office, located in Stockholm, has pushed for the Swedish government to increase security efforts for its Jewish communities, as incidents of hate and Holocaust denial and distortion rhetoric have risen drastically in recent months.

Nord together with head of WJC Strategy & Programs, Daniel Radomski, recently met with the Swedish Prime Minister to discuss the rise of antisemitism from the WJC’s global perspective.

The office in Stockholm has also been collaborating with the Jewish community of Sweden to create and implement a National Strategy to Strengthen Jewish Life in Sweden, 2025–2034. The strategy plan highlights the importance of preserving Jewish traditions and practices in the region while also extending a display of solidarity through recent efforts, such as Sweden’s endorsement of the IHRA's working definition of antisemitism.

