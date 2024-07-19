It is becoming clear to everyone now what European countries have done to themselves, but the full effects still won’t be seen for another few decades. Still, there are unmistakable hints of what is happening, and what is to come, that are unmistakable to those who are paying attention. The attentive, however, are still few — so few that this entire gha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.