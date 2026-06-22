Survivor's Story: Nadia Tkachenko

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Survivor's Story: Nadia TkachenkoAva WolfeJun 22, 2026ShareNadia Tkachenko is a Holodomor survivor. You can find her story and others at HREC Education.Leave a commentShareAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsSurvivor's Story: Petro HurskyjJun 21 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's StoryJun 19 • Ava WolfeGerman Youth, Your LeaderJun 17 • Ava WolfeThe Talmud VerifiedJun 10 • Ava WolfeElie Wiesel ~ Prominent False WitnessJun 3 • Ava WolfeWhy Germany Could NOT Win World War 2May 31 • Ava WolfeThe National Socialist Book Burnings 1933 - The TruthMay 27 • Ava Wolfe