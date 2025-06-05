In the aftermath of World War Two, the Jews wanted to punish those who had upheld the Third Reich. The bloody revenge led to war crimes trials and the hunting down of those who had assisted in National Socialism.
But a brave mintority of true Germans took a different view. Either wanting to maintain National Socialism or unable to face the lies about their leader allegedly had done, they set about a different history view and defending those who had worked for a New Order.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.