Stalin Ordered Vladimir Lenin’s Sister Not To Reveal Family’s Jewish Ancestry
(Jerusalem Post) In 1932, Vladimir Lenin’s sister — Anna Ulyanova — came forward with a personal letter which proved that “Russian” leader — Vladimir Lenin — had Jewish ancestry — but she was ordered by Stalin to keep absolutely silent in order to maintain the false public image that the international face of communism was “Russian” — not Jewish:
“Docume…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.