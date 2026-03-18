Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
1h

Thank you Ava. This is new information for me, and I've been exposing the ceaseless crimes of Satanic Jewry for 55 years. As Kissinger clearly stated as a subhuman psychopath typical of his Tribe, “Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.” Russia was fully under Tribal control since the Bolshevik (Jewish) Revolution in 1917, and their genocidal intent of slaughtering non Jews evident in this article continues with the horrors underway in the Ukraine currently. “We will have to kill and kill and kill. All day, every day.” - Arnon Soffer, advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, December, 2004. To understand WTF is REALLY going on, who is REALLY leading and controlling Prison Planet Earth, and how "resolution" is most likely to soon appear, I offer my Trilogy at https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/collections/vendors?q=Cosmic%20Fellow .

Reply
Share
If U Think U Can Handle Truth's avatar
If U Think U Can Handle Truth
2h

Too bad the tools (soldiers) of these devils never wake up in mass to the deception and propaganda that betrays them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture