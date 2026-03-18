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Brown paper bag
41m

Cannot view due to " legal requirements...

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philalethes's avatar
philalethes
7h

Thanks for the videos. But even I, aseasoned revisioist, would hestate before sharing the work 'n play video with its bouncy happy time music track. Forced internment was not a happy time for the average innocent caught-in-the-crossfire Jews whose lives were uprooted. Victims of history.

The tone is all wrong which makes it not useful for clarifying the propaganda.

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