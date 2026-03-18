Some videos on Auschwitz
The children of Auschwitz
Inside Auschwitz
A Kid at Auschwitz
Auschwitz work and play
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The children of Auschwitz
Inside Auschwitz
A Kid at Auschwitz
Auschwitz work and play
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Cannot view due to " legal requirements...
Thanks for the videos. But even I, aseasoned revisioist, would hestate before sharing the work 'n play video with its bouncy happy time music track. Forced internment was not a happy time for the average innocent caught-in-the-crossfire Jews whose lives were uprooted. Victims of history.
The tone is all wrong which makes it not useful for clarifying the propaganda.