Rudolf von Ribbentrop
Interview with Rudolf von Ribbentrop, former Waffen-SS tank officer and son of foreign minister Joachim von Ribbentrop, Wiesbaden, Germany, 2002.
Feature image: A wounded Rudolf von Ribbentrop (left) and Max Wünsche near Norrey-en-Bessin.
Thank you for meeting with me, I understand you do not meet with historians normally so this is truly a pleasure. May I start by asking you what brought you to the Waffen-SS?
Rudolf: Sure, it is my pleasure to speak to you as you have met other comrades whom give …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.