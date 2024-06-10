Rudolf Hess: To the Front Fighters of the World (1934)
In a few weeks, it will be the twentieth anniversary of the beginning of the great heroic struggle of the German soldiers. It was here in East Prussia that the great soldier Hindenburg rescued your land – the same soldier who today as Reich president is the guarantee of peace.
East Prussia suffered more than any other German province during the war. East…
