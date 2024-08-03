The source: Robert Ley, Roosevelt verrät Amerika! (Berlin: Verlag der Deutschen Arbeitsfront, 1942).
We stand at the threshold of a new era. An old world is used up and exhausted, a new one is knocking strongly and insistently at the doorway of the world. The young peoples, called the have-nots by the old sinking capitalist world, are demanding their rig…
