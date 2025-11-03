Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
5h

Did not read the whole article, but Germar Rudolf I've found is the best on accuracy. My tour of the Elie Wiesel museum in Los Angelo's showed a letter by Ann Frank to her cousin in Iowa USA. Appeared to be written by a ball point pen, but more noticeable was the perfect English and large words used by Ann. The postmark only was unreadable, so you could not read where it was mailed. j00 should learn to lie better or tell the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture