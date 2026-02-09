Ava’s Substack

Now I'm entering into the "I don't think so part". I wouldn't site Irving things about acquired Soviet archives.

*** https://codoh.com/library/document/the-soviet-black-book-truth-or-black-propaganda/

*** Jim Rizoli - Train BoxCars and the Holocaust, Jul 25, 2025 https://old.bitchute.com/video/IWdmlY0MgUiC/

*** Semi-Revisionism is Dead, Putting David Cole’s “Denial is Dead” into Context By Hadding Scott ∙ January 27, 2017

https://codoh.com/library/document/semi-revisionism-is-dead/

In 2016, I wrote for CODOH critical expositions of the views of two men formerly prominent in Holocaust Revisionism, David Irving (“Talking Frankly about David Irving,” “David Irving is not the Embodiment of Holocaust Revisionism”) and Mark Weber (“Mark Weber: Squishy Semi-Revisionist Shirker” – Part One and Part Two), who now espouse what Robert Faurisson calls Semi-Revisionism.

Comment #1: Very important to realize that ANY and EVERYTHING extracted from the Soviet archives MUST BE SCRUTINIZED: Allied/Soviet Fake Documents: "Many documents were prepared over the years in the event that they might be needed for a future propaganda assault and then left secure in Soviet archives."

First of all, I must agree with Irving in one's diary, one appears with more glowing descriptions, but that is if the writer expects it to be read by others. I didn't waste time on such in my diaries. Also Irving states that one doesn't write out one's dreams in diaries. Maybe not in England, but I think it is common in the U.S. Second, his analytical coverage of the ONGOING jewish boycott and 1-day attempted German boycott against the jews was well presented, I thought.

More in Comment #2

