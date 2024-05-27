In Indiana Jones, Hollywood portrays the National Socialists as global explorers in search of various holy relics, using such items’ mystical powers to establish global dominance. This phenomenon is evident in both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. This is purely speculative, but a proposition that scholars have advocated nonetheless.

Heinrich Himmler, the mysterious creator of the SS and one of the most dedicated individuals in the National Socialist government in Germany, possessed an intense interest in the occult that surpassed mere curiosity. Central to his fixation was the Ahnenerbe, an institution he established in 1935 with the specific objective of investigating the racial and mystical origins of the Aryan race. This esteemed organization was enveloped in ancient mysteries and scientific enigmas, mythology, and esoteric convictions to reveal the former ancient grandeur of the Germanic civilization in prehistory.

The Ahnenerbe’s Ancient Origins:

The Ahnenerbe’s origins can be attributed to Himmler’s profound interest in Germanic mysticism and his conviction in the Aryan race’s evident superiority. The Volkisch movement and occult teachings shaped Himmler’s aspirations, leading him to conceive an institution that would offer scientific validation to his quest to unearth our hidden origins while simultaneously exploring the domain of the supernatural, including a possible UFO connection to Aryan origins as well. The Ahnenerbe was led by Dr. Herman Wirth, a Dutch academic and advocate of ancient Germanic symbolism, in 1935.

Under Wirth’s leadership, the Ahnenerbe undertook numerous trips and research endeavors to reveal evidence about the ancient ancestry of the Aryan race. The range of operations encompassed in this study comprised archaeological excavations, anthropological research, and trips to remote regions such as Tibet, Iceland, and Scandinavia. Since first launched in 1938, the Ancestral Heritage Expedition to Tibet, directed by SS commander Ernst Schäfer, has achieved a high level of notoriety. The voyage was primarily organized as a scientific endeavor to investigate the origins of the Aryan race. However, it also aimed to establish relationships with Tibetan authorities and obtain esoteric knowledge.

The Ahnenerbe also funded research on runeology, astrology, and the old Germanic religion to recapture the practices and cultural traditions of our Aryan and Nordic forefathers. This encompassed the advocacy of various cutting-edge hypotheses, such as the endorsement of the notion of a vanished Aryan civilization in the Arctic or the mystical connotations associated with old Germanic symbols like the swastika. Modern Jewish intellectuals claim was founded upon supposition, selectively chosen evidence, and deliberate fabrications. This is contrary to the truth, however, as much of the rest of the West was still robbing native American ruins and failing to document the findings properly, and enthusing over the authenticity of apparent fakes like Piltdown Man, purported to be proto-human ancestor. German archaeologists, on the other hand, were always on the verge of discovery, including findings by Edmund Kiss in South America, who discovered numerous lost civilizations during his time there. However, some scholars asserted that SS research needed to be of better quality, saying it was inadequately conducted and solely intended to mislead others into endorsing the notion of Germanic supremacy. In reality, Himmler was aware of the adverse influence of Christianity on Aryan history and achieved tremendous results not only prior and during WWII, but even after his death scientists who were part of his inner circle continued to conduct research and make important discoveries.

In addition, the various scientific theories and occult beliefs of the Ahnenerbe persist in resonating with many people interested in White identity and heritage in contemporary times. Heinrich Himmler and the SS made a genuine endeavor to produce a comprehensive body of research and proof to reclaim our Aryan heritage, which had been initially lost due to Imperial Roman occupation and subsequently by the spread of Christianity. An unprecedented endeavor was made to uncover the authentic Aryan origins and elucidate the prehistoric period of the Germanic people, marking a significant milestone in human history. No nation has previously or presently made such a concerted endeavor to re-explore and record our ancient history. If this was Himmler’s sole significant contribution to history, then he ought to be regarded as a heroic figure inside our society. While his primary focus was on confirming the Germanic Aryan origins, his research has revealed that the Aryan race possesses origins that extend beyond Celtic, Slavic, or Germanic connotations. Instead, it illustrates the Aryan race’s linguistic, ethnic, and cultural unity, which can be traced back to ancient times.

His objective was to eradicate this affliction of Christianity upon our people and to restore a genuine and revitalized Aryan belief system. He approached his work seriously, and the scientists collaborating with him did the same. The primary critique of Third Reich scientists is based on the notion that their ideas hold no value unless they are Jewish scientists. Christianity, beginning with the destruction of the Library of Alexandria, instigated the most significant eradication of racial knowledge and heritage in recorded history. Alfred Rosenberg, a philosopher, writer, and leader, provides additional clarification:

The influence of Late Roman, Christian, Egyptian, or Jewish concepts has somewhat eroded Germanic man’s spirit.

It is important to note that the late Roman period saw a significant decline in culture, whereas late Egyptian civilization was mostly influenced by petty mysticism and the dominance of non-White groups. The origins of both Roman and Egyptian cultures may be traced back to Nordic civilizations, which have since exerted a significant impact on other societies, resulting in their subsequent decline.

Advocates of Christianity assert that Christian monks safeguarded old wisdom and documentation, contributing to preserving our historical heritage. Contrarily, if Christianity had not been designated as the official religion of the Empire, our understanding of that historical period would have been significantly enhanced and more extensive. This was not an endeavor to retrieve old abilities for military purposes or to explore unidentified flying objects (UFOs). That is unsatisfactory content from the History Channel. Heinrich Himmler demonstrated an awareness that Christianity had effectively diminished the racial recollection of the German Aryan race, advocating for evidence indicating a significantly earlier prehistoric ancestry of Germanic and Aryan civilization. Researchers such as Graham Hancock, John Anthony West, Robert M. Schoch, Laird Scranton, and other scholars assert that there exists substantiation for a neglected period in human history. They contend that our old myths are not merely imaginative narratives but fragmented recollections of a bygone era. In contrast, National Socialism foresaw these findings some decades prior.

Hitler remarked in January 1942, stating:

The extraction of legend from the void is not feasible, as it cannot be regarded as gratuitous fiction. No obstacles are preventing us from assuming, and it would be advantageous for us to do so, that mythology represents events that have occurred and that humanity has vaguely recollected. Across all human traditions, whether transmitted orally or in recorded form, there is reference to a significant cosmic catastrophe. ..The Nordic myth recounts a conflict between giants and deities. The phenomenon can be elucidated solely through the concept of a catastrophic event that utterly annihilated a human population that had already attained a significant level of civilization.

Hitler’s remarks closely resemble those of Graham Hancock. Individuals who perceive Hitler as a mere ranting fool should conduct additional research on his writings and statements, focusing not just on his stance on the Jewish question but also on his perspectives on race and Aryan origins, which he briefly addresses in Mein Kampf. In Mein Kampf, Hitler explicitly identifies the creator of civilization and elucidates the consequences if that particular race were to cease to exist.

The entirety of human culture, encompassing various forms of art, science, and technical expertise that is presently observed can be attributed mainly to the creative prowess of the Aryan civilization. The world’s current achievements, including science, art, technical advancements, and discoveries, can be traced to the creative endeavors of a select few people, of a single race. Civilization relies entirely on these individuals. In the event of their demise, the entirety of the Earth’s beauty will accompany them into the hereafter.

He issued a grave warning and forecast to White America.

In North America, the Teutonic ethnic group, which has maintained its racial lineage without blending with any other ethnic group, has emerged as the dominant force on the American Continent. This dominance will persist as long as the Teutonic ethnic group does not succumb to the practice of contaminating its blood.

The National Socialists and their intellectuals conducted more extensive research on the Atlantean roots of White Humanity than anybody else in the past eighty years, notwithstanding the prevalence of well-known myths about Atlantis and the theories proposed by Graham Hancock and Robert Schoch. During the 1920s, the concept of the Northern Atlantis, sometimes referred to as Thule, gained prominence through the advocacy of NS philosopher Alfred Rosenberg and writer Rudolf John Gorsleben.

According to the theory of NS, the Aryans are seen to be a distinct species in comparison to other non-white populations, such as Jews. Undoubtedly, substantial genetic data supports this claim. For example, the most pristine individuals from Northern Europe are observed to have RH-negative blood, indicating the absence of the Rhesus factor, an agent in the blood cells present in all other individuals on Earth. In addition to skin pigmentation and hair type variations, white Aryans have distinct physiological, chemical, and anatomical distinctions that set them apart from other racial groups. Moreover, given the greater diversity observed within the white racial group compared to other racial groups, substantial evidence exists supporting the occurrence of genetic drift. Individuals who possess RH-negative blood exhibit challenges in integrating with individuals possessing RH-positive blood, as seen by instances of Northern European females engaging in mating with black African males. In this distressing situation, females are required to undergo many injections to sustain the pregnancy, and subsequently, cesarean sections are commonly performed.

When comparing blacks and Asians to whites, a significant disparity may be observed in their buttocks, legs, feet, and gait. The Anhenerbe was essential in accumulating a comprehensive inventory of white racial categories. Marxist scholars critique the scientific practice of skull measurement, which was refined by SS archaeologists and researchers, as pseudo-science. They say the same about the assessment of gait. The act of walking can serve as an indicator of race, as individuals of African descent exhibit distinct walking patterns compared to Aryans, Asians, Native Americans, and Mestizos.

Himmler aspired to journey to Iceland to scrutinize the ancient Scandinavian myths and traditions and to analyze and document Rune Stones and other items from the Viking and pre-Viking eras. Similar to Kyle Hunt and other scholars, Himmler held the belief that there was empirical evidence suggesting that the Aryan race did not originate from inferior African apes but rather traced its lineage back to the gods, as depicted in the Eddas and other Icelandic sagas. Himmler argued that the Mensch and Hagal runes held symbolic significance in representing our divine lineage. This statement exhibits characteristics of Ancient Alien rhetoric. However, it is noteworthy that Erich von Daniken, his protégé Giorgio Tsoukolaus, and the Jewish scholar Zecharia Sitchin maintained the belief that our lineage was not entirely pure. They deliberately concealed that Aryans are believed to be descended from the gods of the sky.

Furthermore, they introduced the concept of a multicultural interpretation of divine lineage, asserting that the gods continue to play an active role in our contemporary lives. There is speculation that a covert internal battle is taking place among governments and institutions worldwide, with one faction aligned with the white race and the other faction actively advocating for the interests of the Jewish people. A correlation was established between the Jewish and Grey populations. Suggestions exist that the Germans retrieved a crashed unmanned flying object (UFO) in the Black Forest region and subsequently engaged in reverse engineering its technological components, a mission sometimes ascribed to Himmler’s Ancestral Heritage Society.

Irrespective of rumors and speculation, it is evident that Heinrich Himmler, through his efforts to commission and endorse the research of various skilled German archaeologists, historians, mythologists, and religious scholars, endeavored to reclaim our neglected historical heritage in an unprecedented manner. We owe much to his wisdom and motivation, and we now need to take-off were he began ninety years ago and establish a new research arm for the future.

