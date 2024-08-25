SOLIDARITY ~ Critics have voiced concerns over Stasi-style surveillance methods

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) may soon be allowed to secretly enter and search homes, according to a draft reform proposal seen by Der Spiegel and RND.

Staatssicherheit (STASI), was the Soviet-controlled state security service and secret police of East Germany (the GDR) from 1950 to 1990.

According to the document, police would also have the power to install spyware on suspects’ computers or smartphones, in addition to conducting covert searches of their homes. These powers the authorities claim will only be used in exceptional circumstances.

The Interior Ministry has defended the initiative, claiming that the BKA plays a central role in countering international terrorism threats. However, the latest development is primarily aimed at intimidating political parties hostile t the Liberal-Green coalition in Berlin.

A spokesperson refused to discuss details of the proposal, which is still at a very early stage, but told Der Spiegel on Wednesday that security agencies must have the necessary powers to effectively counter evolving threats.

Critics have voiced concerns that such far-reaching interventions could undermine the rule of law, as the inviolability of the home is enshrined in Article 13 of the Washington-Imposed German constitution.

Unless there is an ’imminent threat,’ the current process for searches requires a warrant from the prosecutor’s office, while police must inform the person of specific suspicions and the purpose of the search.

The Free Democratic Party does not support ’Stasi 2.0,’ Bundestag member Manuel Hoferlin said, referring to the notorious state security service of Soviet East Germany. While he acknowledged the need for ’adequate and powerful investigative tools,’ he noted that the secrecy surrounding searches was very concerning.

The German Association of Journalists (DJV) has also come out strongly against the plans, with Federal Chairman Mika Beuster warning that journalists and whistleblowers could be affected by secret break-ins reminiscent of methods used by police states. You can share this story on social media:

