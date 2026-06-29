Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Stefan H. Heuer's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer
3h

Salute to the heroes, death to the traitors. Germany will be free.

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John P Malynowsky's avatar
John P Malynowsky
25m

A great patriotic German!

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