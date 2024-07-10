1,734 words

Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn

Race Course: Against White Supremacy

New York: Random House, 2009

Is a revolutionary’s work ever done? Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn can rest easy: theirs is.

The aspiring black politician they hosted at their Hyde Park home, Barack Obama, is now the president of the United States. The anti-white invective that a…