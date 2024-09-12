Terrorism is a psychological warfare. Terrorists try to manipulate us and change our behavior by creating fear, uncertainty, and division in society. ~ Patrick J. Kennedy

There is a war for your mind. This shouldn’t be news to you. You have heard that the world controllers are seeking to control ours minds through their propaganda, but how do we know who is to be trusted?

Many honest truth-seekers do not realize that a large percentage of the talking heads within the “truth” movement are actively working against us in this infowar by affirming the mainstream narrative of certain events, confusing our minds with an overwhelming amount of contradictory information, and instilling fear and hopelessness so we do not effectively fight back.

When looking for a definition for “infowars” (an actual government program), one is quickly directed to “psychological operations.

PSYOPS or Psychological Operations: Planned operations to convey selected information and indicators to foreign audiences to influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of foreign governments, organizations, groups, and individuals. The purpose of psychological operations is to induce or reinforce foreign attitudes and behavior favorable to the originator’s objectives. Also called PSYOP. See also consolidation psychological operations; overt peacetime psychological operations programs; perception management. (Source: U.S. Department of Defense) Military.com

Used during peacetime, contingencies, and declared war, these activities are not a form of force, but are force multipliers that use nonviolent means in often violent environments. Persuading rather than compelling physically, they rely on logic, fear, desire or other mental factors to promote specific emotions, attitudes or behaviors. The ultimate objective of U.S. military psychological operations is to convince enemy, neutral, and friendly nations and forces to take action favorable to the United States and its allies.

Psychological operations can take on many forms, but the ultimate goal is always the same – getting into people’s heads to take out the opposition. A recent example of this is “cognitive infiltration.”

Former Chicago and Harvard law professor Cass Sunstein, who in 2009 was appointed by President Barack Obama to direct an important executive branch office, had in 2008 co-authored an article containing a plan for the government to prevent the spread of anti-government “conspiracy theories.” Arguing that such theories are believed only by groups suffering from “informational isolation,” he advocated the use of anonymous government agents to engage in “cognitive infiltration” of these groups in order to introduce “cognitive diversity,” with the aim of breaking them up. DavidRayGriffin.com

PsyOpsHave you not seen these tactics employed against people who call into question the validity of media narratives regarding Sandy Hook, the Boston Bombing, the Aurora movie theater shooting, and now the Charleston Church massacre?

Often the victims of these operations have no idea they are being targeted, as this makes them more susceptible to manipulation.

“My job in psy-ops is to play with people’s heads, to get the enemy to behave the way we want them to behave,” says Lt. Colonel Michael Holmes, Rolling Stone

It can be far easier and more effective to destroy an enemy through psychological methods than by attacking him psychically.

In effect, the human being should be considered the priority objective in a political war. And conceived as the military target of guerrilla war, the human being has his most critical point in his mind. Once his mind has been reached, the “political animal” has been defeated, without necessarily receiving bullets. CIA’s Psychological Operations in Guerilla Warfare Manual

Sound has historically played an important part in psychological warfare. This could involve subtle persuasion by some smooth talker or it could be overt, like when a military force blares atrocious music at opponents.

There are numerous cases during the Vietnam War where the music was meant to frighten or demoralize the guerrillas. In some case it worked to an extent, and in fact was considered so dangerous that some tapes were specifically not to be played near friendly Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) troops because there was fear that they might be so frightened that they would leave the battlefield . . . PsyWarrior.com

The articles goes on to discuss how this technique has continued to be employed, with the more recent Iraq war being a good example.

. . . hard rock/metal and rap music like “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Hell’s Bells” was played so relentlessly that the Marines started calling Fallujah “LallaFallujah,” a parody of the rock concert series entitled “Lollapalooza.”

Music was famously used to “break” prisoners being indefinitely detained at Guatanamo.

To those who have the misfortune to study torture, all this is old hat. Members of the IRA interned in Northern Ireland in the 1970s recall the use of loud noise, piped into their cells, as the worst aspect of their ordeal. One Guantánamo interrogator blithely estimated that it would take about four days to “break” someone, if the interrogation sessions were interspersed with strobe lights and loud music. “Break” is another euphemism that is bandied about among torturers, as if “breaking” a person was some kind of psychological truth serum. Of course, the “results” you get from a “broken” prisoner have little to do with truth. TheGuardian.com

The article then goes on to credit Jehovah with being the inventor of this type of psychological warfare.

According to US military authorities, it was God himself who first wrote the strategy of “torture by music” into the field manual – by turning the amplifier up to 11 on the enemy. “Joshua’s army used horns to strike fear into the hearts of the people of Jericho,” retired US Air Force Lt-Col Dan Kuehl told the St Petersburg Times. “His men might not have been able to break down literal walls with their trumpets, but the noise eroded the enemy’s courage.” Kuehl, who teaches psychological operations (or psyops) at Fort McNair’s National Defense University in Washington DC, added, “Maybe those psychological walls were what really crumbled.”

Psychological warfare is not only being waged against combatants and prisoners, but every single man, woman, and child hooked into the media matrix. Songs that are used to “break” people are being consumed by the masses on a daily basis, even if one wants to avoid pop culture, as they are broadcast at gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. And music is only one part of the control system. False news reports, compelling visuals, electro-magnetic manipulation, psychiatric drugs, and advanced technology can be combined to dominate the thought processes of the masses.

Speaking of a future at most only decades away, an experimenter in intelligence control asserted, ‘I foresee a time when we shall have the means and therefore, inevitably, the temptation to manipulate the behavior and intellectual functioning of all the people through environmental and biochemical manipulation of the brain.’ ~ Zbigniew Brezinski, Between Two Ages, America’s Role in the Technotronic Era, 1970

Really start to consider what can be achieved just with the incredible audio-visual tools now at the disposal of jewish social engineers. Through their complete control of mainstream media, they can conduct their psychological operations on billions of minds.

Fear is one of the key tools employed in breaking an opponent. While fear can be an appropriate response to an immediate threat, as the body goes into “fight or flight” mode and releases hormones to ensure heightened awareness and quick thinking, a person’s mental and physical well-being is absolutely crippled if he or she is in a constant state of anxiety.

Living under constant threat weakens our immune system and can cause cardiovascular damage, gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome, and decreased fertility.

Fear can impair formation of long-term memories and cause damage to certain parts of the brain, such as the hippocampus. This can make it even more difficult to regulate fear and can leave a person anxious most of the time. To someone in chronic fear, the world looks scary and their memories confirm that.

Moreover, fear can interrupt processes in our brains that allow us to regulate emotions, read non-verbal cues and other information presented to us, reflect before acting, and act ethically. This impacts our thinking and decision-making in negative ways, leaving us susceptible to intense emotions and impulsive reactions. All of these effects can leave us unable to act appropriately.

Other consequences of long-term fear include fatigue, clinical depression, accelerated ageing, and even premature death.

So whether threats to our security are real or perceived, they impact our mental and physical wellbeing. U. of Minnesota

People in today’s world live under constant threats: losing their jobs to foreign workers (and now robots), fighting in a state-sponsored war of terror, being victims of black mob violence, and even the less extreme stressors in school and the workplace, all of which turn people into emotional wrecks. The situation is only worsened by a sadistic media inundating us all with the most dangerous, deranged, and degenerate sites and sounds.

To repress rebellion is to maintain the status quo, a condition which binds the mortal creature in a state of intellectual or physical slavery. But it is impossible to chain man merely by slaving his body; the mind also must be held, and to accomplish this, fear is the accepted weapon. The common man must fear life, fear death, fear God, fear the Devil, and fear most the overlords, the keepers of his destiny. ~ Manly Palmer Hall

Recognizing our jewish overlords and their malignant machinations is important, but in order to truly take our power back we must be able to confront and control the fear they are feeding us.

I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain. ~ Dune, Frank Herbert

Once our enemies fear us more than we fear them, we can begin to win the war.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/psychological-warfare-and-the-control-of-fear/

Share

Leave a comment