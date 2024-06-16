Proof The 1941 Lviv ‘Pogrom’ Was Retaliation Against Jews For Orchestrating ‘Red Terror’ In Ukraine
Ukrainian victims of Jewish NKVD terrorists, Lviv Prison, 1941
(Tablet Magazine) From a Jewish perspective, no Jews died in World War II — rather every Jew was ‘murdered’ for no other reason than they were victims of irrational “antisemitic” hate — and the following article — “A Slaughter of Jews in the Ukraine” — is a typical example of how Jews remain …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.