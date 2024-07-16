Population Replacement: For Whites it is 5-Minutes to Midnight
Posted on 15 June 2024 by The Tactical Hermit
Population Replacement – For Whites it is 5-Minutes to Midnight
‘Explain to me why we don’t have the right to exist?’ – Eva Vlaardingerbroek warns Whites against massive demographic changes in their native countries.
Dutch political commentator and lawyer Eva Vlaardingerbroek warns Europeans that they must take a stand against rapid demographic change or…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.