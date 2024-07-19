A new poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago (commissioned by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) shows that only 28% of Americans have a lot of trust in higher education. Academia has continued to alienate much of the country as an orthodox echo chamber. As with media outlets, the result has been falling interest and trust…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.