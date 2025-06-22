Ava’s Substack

David Thatcher
1d

Ava,

Thank you for presenting this information. I've received it via mothman777. substack.com who has forwarded your article. Here follows what I've just written to mothman in response. "It is heartening to see my work, my research, my book The Real History of the Earth. Why in Hell All This is Happening Again! : Anonymous : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive is reaching a wider readership. The article as Ava has presented it comes verbatim from my book, beginning on page 65. I have offered this book freely, without copyright restriction, to help humanity waken from its comatose stupor and actually see and acknowledge the extent of mind control we have been traumatized, mesmerized to be under, to embrace as fundamental truths. Ava provides as source christians-for-truth.com and it appears they too have quoted from my book. Thanks Mr. Mothman for helping this spectacular atrocity be more widely seen, acknowledged and understood. Such a massive, hideously callus, amoral, genocidal atrocity to have been deliberately, meticulously orchestrated and imposed not only upon the starved, tortured, murdered German POW's, but then to have been filmed as depraved content to mass traumatize and brainwash the global population makes stunningly clear who the Jews REALLY ARE. They are The Living Body of Satan!!!

respectfully,

David

Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN's avatar
Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN
8h

Actually Ava, the filmmakers you're reporting on could not be in every camp at once. As a child I saw the newsreels shown before every movie at the theater when it only cost a nickle to attend. The atrocities were real as was confirmed later in life when I met and talked with survivors of the camps. The horrors of the camps were real.

In high school our janitor was in a camp where Mengle experimented on her and many others.. she was actually a Polish physician in her homeland. Her degrees were destroyed in the fires there. I asked her once why she had no butt cheek on one side and she said that many were injected with infectious material in various parts if the body and her infected part was cut off. So don't downplay what happened in the camps.

Those news reels showed men women and children being locked in gas chambers and being gassed with the chamber being opened minutes later. . The Germans did their own filming of these atrocities and were captured as evidence of this by the US.

Multiple camps were shown bull dozing huge numbers of bodies into open pits. It was horrendous. I have known officers who liberated the camps and they repeated some of what I've said in this message.

There are many US citizens still alive who saw this information. It was something that you can't forget!

