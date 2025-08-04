Paula Hitler, sister to German leader Adolf Hitler wrote the following statement 12 years after the death of her beloved brother.

Gentlemen!

Never forget this: Your names will long be forgotten even before your bodies have rotted away in the earth. But the name Adolf Hitler will still be a light in the darkness.

You cannot murder him by drowning his memory in your sick-buckets and you cannot strangle him with your filthy, ink-stained fingers. His name exists forever in hundreds of thousands of souls. You are far too insignificant to even touch him.

He loved Germany, he fretted over Germany. When he fought for honour and respect he fought for German Honour, for respect for Germany and when there was nothing left, he gave his life for Germany.

What have you given so far? Which one of you would give his life for Germany? The only things you care about are riches, power and never ending luxurious living. When you think of Germany, you think of indulging your senses without responsibility, without cares?

Trust me on this: The Fuhrer’s utter unselfishness in word and deed alone guarantees his immortality. The fact that the bitter fight for Germany’s greatness wasn’t crowned by success, like for example Cromwell’s in Britain, has a lot to do with the mentality of the people involved.

On the one hand the Englishman’s character is essentially unfair, ruled by jealousy, self-importance, and a lack of consideration. But he never forgets he is an Englishman, loyal to his people and to his crown. On the other hand, the German with his need for recognition is never first and foremost a German.

Therefore it doesn’t matter to you, you insignificant beings, if you destroy the entire nation. Your only guiding thought will always be, me first - me second - me third.

In your worthlessness you will never think of the welfare of the nation - and with that pitiful philosophy you wish to prevent the immortality of a giant?

What I wrote down immediately after the war has been proven to be correct. That my convictions are true is evident even as late as 1957.

Signed, Paula Hitler, Berchtesgaden, May, 1st. 1957

Translated from the original German by Gerry Frederics

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20210412183732/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/archives/3594-paula-hitler-s-1957-statement

