Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4m

She honors her brother’s unselfish love of Germany. She disparages the selfish character of Germans. WTF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
7m

Do we know who she was addressing with this letter?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture