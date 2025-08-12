A single Tiger tank faced 50 Soviet T-34s in this remarkable engagement during the Battle of Kursk in July 1943.

A “Mark Felton Production.” Runtime: 5:03 mins. The German tank was commanded by Franz Staudegger, a 22-year Sergeant (Oberscharführer) with the First SS Panzer division. He destroyed 22 Soviet tanks, exhausting his ammunition supply, and the remaining T-34s retreated. The Battle of Kursk in Russia was one of the most important clashes of German and Soviet forces of World War II. It’s widely regarded as the greatest tank battle in history. For his exemplary courage and resourcefulness, Staudegger was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Iron Cross, the first Tiger tank crewman to be so honored. The young SS man, who was from Kärnten (Austria), later served on the western front.

