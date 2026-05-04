Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Monika Schaefer's avatar
Monika Schaefer
16h

This is the warrior spirit which MUST ultimately be reawakened in our folk!

What a powerful article.

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Si's avatar
Si
17h

I pray that man survived, from his words, only poor fortune would have prevented him from doing so: a formidable soul!

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