The source: Walter Groß, “Zur Lösung der Judenfrage,” Neues Volk 9 (May 1941), pp. 4-5. The picture is from the German Bundesarchiv, via Wikipedia.

As long as Jewry has lived among other peoples it has always led to the most severe tensions, regardless of the time, the geographical location, or other conditions peculiar to the people. This has always brought the “Jewish question” to the foreground and led to attempts at solution. These attempts usually did not result from a deep understanding of the nature of the the problem, only from a feeling of antipathy toward Jewry. They were as a result not implemented in a systematic and careful way, but rather only impulsively, spontaneously, and without consistency and thoroughness. They always had a local character, limited to a city or dukedom, at best to a country, while neighboring cities, dukedoms, or countries had a completely different relationship with Jewry. As a result all of these outbreaks of antipathy toward the foreign people historically remWalter Großained without deeper results.