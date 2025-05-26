According to the Führer’s words, “National Socialism is a cool teaching of reality based on sharpest scientific knowledge and their logical expression”.

Our piety is “the unconditional bow to the divine laws of existence made known to us men. - Our prayer is: Courageous fulfillment of the resultant duties.”

National Socialism wins its truth from the view of the world. It is a real world-view. Possessing a world-view, however, means behavior toward life and the values of life that is in harmony with the view one has of the world. Each person looks at the world through his eyes; he experiences the world according to the pulse of his blood. World-view is hence always bound to the kind, and each folk has - becomes it is bound by common blood - its special world-view.

How do we Germans view the world?

When a German strolls across a field on a bright summer day or on a white winter night, he looks in reverence at the beauty of the world: Overhead the sky’s blue and the sun’s light, or the army of ever shining stars, or the clouds of dark hunt; all around the ripening fields and wide meadows full of stalks and blooms, or the glistening sea, or the light snowflakes of snow. And when in autumn nights he experiences the whipping sound of rainfall, as the forest struggles with the force of storms or the dunes on the coast with the waves of the sea, he may understand that the world, a place of beauty, is at the same time a field of eternal struggle. The strong man affirms the world as it is.

Never would be bore in a German heart the idea that the world is nothing by an “earthly valley of woe”. The divine creative force, according to our faith, is too sublime and too rich to create an “earthly valley of woe”.

The German man who talks a spring walk along forest paths and listens to the pious song of a bird that has built its nest in a tree, in which five young now dream toward life, could never produce the idea the young birds hatched from their eggs burdened with original sin. However, when listening to the light bird song he feels the joy of nature that proclaims that conception and birth are fulfillment of divine law. Does not a mother of our folk also fulfill the divine law of existence, when she gives the folk children? Never could German parents believe that the joy of fatherhood or motherhood is bound to a curse or a sin. Never could German children enter the world with original sin!

Through conception and birth emerge the things of life, and through death they depart again. When the leaves fall in autumn, when the ancient tree falls in the wind, that is a necessary event. The death of the individual living being, however, is not the “wage of sin”. The individual tree comes and departs according to natural laws: but the forests sing eternal! - So comes and departs the individual person: but the folks live eternal!

Share Ava’s Substack

From the view of the world he thus wins the realization: The world in which we live is not an earthly valley of woe, rather blessed homeland earth; conception and birth are not sin and guilt, rather fulfillment of divine will; and death is not the wage of sin, rather life-law, necessity and fate. The Führer once explained:

“At the summit of the program does not stand secretive suspecting, rather clear realizing. - There were eras when half-darkness was the prerequisite for the effectiveness of certain teachings, and there is today an era where light is the basic prerequisite for our successful action.”

In the sunlight of knowledge shine the eternal truths of the National Socialist world-view. It is the result of Germanic struggle for knowledge and at the same time the inner certainty of Germanic character.

The struggle for knowledge, for light and truth, was always called heresy by obscurantists. So knowledge of the causality of the universe came under the curse of priests. And today the knowledge and the conscious observance of the eternal laws of life are also under the church’s ban.

Giordano Bruno was burned as a heretic, because he dared to speak out with heroic passion, completely in our spirit: “We seek God in the unchanging, unbending law of nature, in the reverent disposition of a spirit directed according to this law; we seek him in the brilliance of the sun, in the beauty of things that emerge from the lap of this our mother earth, in the genuine reflection of his essence, the sight of countless stars that shine on the immeasurable fringe of the one sky...”

The Germanic soul experiences God from the start directly: in the law of the earth, in the rustling of forests, in the raging of seas and storms, and the observation of the star-filled heaven it speaks reverently and piously. In such reverence it bears responsibility before the laws of nature. Heeding the laws of nature means affirming God; violating them means to alienate from the divine.

Today we again know: the law of the earth is also the law of our human life. And as the earth lives as a result of the sun, so must we humans remain loyal to the laws of life. As our ancestors, following the healthy instinct of their race, lived in harmony with the laws of nature, so can we - having become knowing through view and knowledge - consciously bring our life in harmony with the causality of the world.

Reverence for life is always the basis for a living faith and genuine piety. The person for whom the world is divine, because it appears to be shaped by God’s will, will never lose reverence for life and its laws. The separation of God and world springs from an alien way of thinking. The banishment of the divine from nature has as its result the contempt of earth and of earthly life. While original man - with the consciousness of being the bearer of earthly life - had reverence for himself as well as reverence for life itself, the man who only images a God beyond the world has neither reverence for himself nor reverence for what blossoms and prospers on earth. He only has reverence for what he images above the world, and receives a feeling of reverence for himself only along the detour of the feeling of being a creature, that means God’s creation.

We see eternal heaven in the beauty and thousand-fold blessed and holy earth. Heaven reveals itself to us in the millions of blooms in the young year, the waving gold of summer com fields, the shine of the snow and the purity of falling snow flakes at Christmas, the birth of life from the motherly lap.

Here Rosenberg’s words are valid: “If one labels this great reverence religion-hostile and atheistic, then the following decisive contradiction lies in this formless claim: if namely one teaches the existence of a creator and praises him in songs and prayers, then one cannot in the long run present the acceptance and observance of the laws of this creation as religion-less and their violation as religious duty.”

Observation of the history of all folks of the earth leads to the realization that each folk has the fate that it deserves. Since folks have emerged in accordance with the will of life, they themselves bear the responsibility for their fate. And the statement is valid: No God distributes right or injustice in history: the folks are responsible for themselves.

The decline of a folk is the natural result of the frivolous violation of the laws of nature. Only a reverent affirmation and the conscious observance of the divine laws of existence secure eternal life for a folk. The eternal life of our folk is the purpose of our work and all struggles. For “the victory of life is the purpose of the world”.

Share Ava’s Substack

Everywhere we see manifestations of life, we recognize the will to preserve and perpetuate the own kind. “The divine law of the individual is to preserve and defend its own kind” (Houston Stewart Chamberlain). So each organism struggles for its life. Through that the world becomes the place of continuous struggle. It secures “the great health” for the world. For what cannot triumph in struggle, necessarily perishes.

Nature is the eternal teacher of the folks. It shows again and again the mortality of the individual, but also the endurance of the whole and the eternity of life-connections, at it at the same time shows the way by which this eternity will be won.

Nature is endlessly manifold and offers one and the same thing in a million-fold variety. But each organism and each act of nature reveals certain laws. They are necessary, for without their necessity, hence without causality, there would be no order in the world. Order, however, belongs to the essence of life. It is the task of man to comprehend the order of nature and to affirm its causality.

Through National Socialism German reverence for life was reborn; and in the struggle for a true-to-kind world picture the consciousness within us has become awake, that we honor God only by observing the eternal laws that rule the world as God’s eternal will.

SS-Hscha. Dr. Schinke

Source: SS Leitheft, Year 4, Issue 8

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20211006113421/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/archives/4254-of-the-eternal-laws-of-life

Share

Leave a comment