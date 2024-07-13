Mass Murderous Anti-German Hatred

By Mike King

*** Blast From the Past ***

JANUARY 17, 1943

NY Times: "We Shall Hate, or We Shall Fail"

If we do not hate the Germans now, says Rex Stout, we shall fail in our effort to establish a lasting peace.

Thanks to the support of donors and subscribers (hint, hint), our paid access to the complete archives of old Ne…