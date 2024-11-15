The Munich Putsch took place from the evening of November 8 to the early afternoon of November 9, 1923. During this time, Adolf Hitler, leader of the National Socialist Party, along with the well-known World War I General Erich Ludendorff and other Kampfbund leaders, attempted to seize power in Munich, Bavaria, and Germany, but efforts were unsuccessful. The term “putsch” translates to “coup” in German.

Sixteen coup supporters and four police officers lost their lives in a street clash, with Hitler among the injured. Other prominent figures involved were Alfred Rosenberg, Dietrich Eckart, Ernst Röhm, Gregor Strasser, Hans Frank, Heinrich Himmler, Hermann Göring, Josef Dietrich, Julius Streicher, and Wilhelm Frick. Hitler was convicted of treason and received a five-year sentence at Landsberg Prison, where he dictated “Mein Kampf” to fellow inmates Emil Maurice and Rudolf Hess. On December 20, 1924, after serving just nine months, Hitler was released.

Beer halls were large taverns found in many major southern German cities, accommodating hundreds or even thousands of patrons in the evenings. People would drink beer from sizable stone jugs and join in lively drinking songs. These venues also served as locations for political rallies, a practice that continues today. Among the largest in Munich was the Bürgerbräukeller, which was the site of the Munich Putsch.

German power and prestige were shattered after World War I, leading Hitler to perceive it as a betrayal by the central government. The former corporal and charismatic speaker quickly rose to lead the small National Socialist party amid the chaotic political climate of postwar Munich. He had the support of around 15,000 brown shirts from various right-wing Bavarian political factions, known as the Kampfbund. On September 27, 1923, Hitler announced he would conduct 14 mass meetings. In response, Bavarian Prime Minister Eugen von Knilling declared a state of emergency and appointed Gustav von Kahr as Bavarian Commissar, along with Colonel Hans Ritter von Seisser, head of the Bavarian State Police, and Reichswehr General Otto von Lossow as the ruling “triumvirs” to maintain order.

Hitler, along with other leaders in the Kampfbund, sought out the triumvirs, who were the heads of the conservative-nationalist-monarchist factions, to persuade them to march on Berlin and take control. In April, prior to the formation of the triumvir, Hitler contacted von Kahr nearly every day. Both aimed to leverage the other to gain power. Von Kahr aimed to reinstate the monarchy, while Hitler sought to establish his party’s dominance.

When Hitler understood that von Kahr either aimed to dominate him or was wavering (the historical record is ambiguous), he chose to take action himself. He intended to use Munich as a stronghold against the Weimar Republic government in Berlin. Accompanied by a significant group of SA members, Hitler marched to the Bürgerbräukeller, a Munich beer hall where von Kahr was addressing an audience of 3,000.

On a chilly, dark evening, 600 stormtroopers encircled the beer hall, with a machine gun aimed at the auditorium doors. At 8:30 pm, Hitler, flanked by his associates including Hermann Göring, Alfred Rosenberg, Rudolf Hess, Ernst Hanfstaengl, Ulrich Graf, Johann Aigner, Adolf Lenk, Max Amann, and Scheubner-Richter, among others (about twenty in total), burst through the doors. They struggled through the crowd, fired a shot into the ceiling, and climbed onto a chair, shouting loudly,

“The national revolution has broken out! The hall is filled with six hundred men. Nobody is allowed to leave. The Bavarian government and the government at Berlin are deposed. A new government will be formed at once. The barracks of the Reichswehr and those of the police are occupied. Both have rallied to the swastika.”

Hitler, with Rudolf Hess, Adolf Lenk, and Ulrich Graf, held the trio of von Kahr, von Seisser, and von Lossow at gunpoint, forcing them into a side room rented by Hess. They demanded the trio’s support for his coup, threatening them with execution if they refused. Hitler anticipated an immediate agreement, urging von Kahr to take on the role of Regent of Bavaria. However, von Kahr logically responded that he could not be expected to cooperate, especially since he had been removed from the auditorium under strict guard.

During this period, speeches were delivered in the main hall by figures like Goering, creating a temporary sense of calm, while no one was permitted to leave, not even for restroom breaks. Nevertheless, some individuals managed to slip away through the kitchen, particularly foreign correspondents eager to submit their reports. Meanwhile, Heinz Pernet, Johann Aigner, and Scheubner-Richter were sent to retrieve General Ludendorff, whose reputation was being leveraged to lend credibility to the group. From the kitchen, Kriebel made a phone call to Ernst Röhm, who was waiting with his Reichskriegflagge in the Löwenbräukeller, another beer hall, instructing him to take control of key buildings across the city. Concurrently, co-conspirators led by Gerhard Rossbach organized students from a nearby Officers Infantry school to capture additional targets.

Hitler grew frustrated with von Kahr and called upon Ernst Poehner, Friedrich Weber, and Hermann Kriebel to take his place while he went back to the auditorium to deliver a speech he had promised about fifteen minutes earlier. Accompanied by Rudolf Hess and Adolf Lenk, Hitler re-entered the auditorium and gave an impromptu speech that swiftly transformed the atmosphere in the hall. Dr. Karl Alexander von Mueller, a professor of modern history and political science at the University of Munich and a supporter of von Kahr, witnessed the event. He stated, “I have never seen such a rapid shift in a crowd’s attitude in my life, almost in mere seconds… Hitler completely turned them around, like flipping a glove inside out, with just a few words. It felt almost like magic or a trick.”

Hitler subtly reminded the audience that his actions were not aimed at von Kahr and began his speech with a powerful conclusion:

“Outside are Kahr, Lossow, and Seisser. They are working tirelessly to make a decision. May I assure them that you will support them?”

The crowd erupted in approval. He concluded with fervor:

“You can see that our motivation is not driven by vanity or personal gain, but by an intense desire to fight for our German Fatherland in this critical moment … One final message: either the German revolution starts tonight, leading to a true nationalist government by morning, or we will be dead by dawn!”

Historian Karl Alexander von Müller found the theatrics and drama surrounding Hitler distressing. He struggled to determine whether Hitler was a man driven by obsession, a masterful performer, or a modern-day Machiavelli. Hitler embodied all three characteristics to an extreme degree. Upon returning to the ante-room, he was met with thunderous applause that the triumvirs could not ignore. As he made his way back, Hitler instructed Goering and Hess to arrest von Knilling along with seven other members of the Bavarian government.

During Hitler’s address, Poehner, Weber, and Kriebel attempted to persuade the triumvirate to adopt their perspective in a conciliatory manner. The mood in the room lightened, but von Kahr remained obstinate. Ludendorff arrived shortly before 9 p.m. and, once in the ante-room, focused on von Lossow and von Seisser, appealing to their sense of duty. Eventually, the triumvirate relented.

Hitler, Ludendorff, and others returned to the auditorium, where they delivered speeches, exchanged handshakes, and then allowed the audience to disperse. In a strategic blunder, Hitler chose to leave the Bürgerbräu Keller soon after to address another crisis. By around 10:30 p.m., Ludendorff freed von Kahr and his comrades.

The night was filled with chaos and uncertainty among government officials, military personnel, and police, as individuals grappled with their loyalties. Members of the Kampfbund hurried to arm themselves from hidden stockpiles and took control of various buildings. Around 3 AM, the first fatalities of the coup occurred when the local Reichswehr garrison spotted Röhm’s men exiting the beer hall. They were ambushed while attempting to reach the Reichswehr barracks and had to retreat. Meanwhile, Reichswehr officers put the entire garrison on high alert and called for reinforcements. In a foreshadowing of future events, a list of notable Jews was compiled, and SA squads were dispatched to arrest them. Some were detained, while others managed to flee. Foreign attachés were also apprehended in their hotel rooms and placed under house arrest.

In the early hours, Hitler ordered the capture of the Munich city council as hostages. He sent Max Neunzert, the Kampfbund’s communications officer, to seek the assistance of Crown Prince Rupprecht of Bavaria in mediating between von Kahr and the coup leaders. Neunzert’s mission was unsuccessful.

By mid-morning on the 9th, it became clear that the coup was faltering, and Hitler was in a state of desperation. They were uncertain about their next steps and on the verge of surrender. At that moment, Ludendorff shouted, “Wir marschieren!” (We will march!), prompting Röhm’s forces and Hitler’s followers, totaling around 2,000 men, to march out without a clear destination. Spontaneously, Ludendorff led them toward the Bavarian Defense Ministry. However, at Odeonsplatz in front of the Feldherrnhalle, they encountered a blockade of 100 soldiers commanded by State Police Senior Lieutenant Baron Michael von Godin. The two sides exchanged gunfire, resulting in the deaths of four state police officers and sixteen party members. It was here that the Blutfahne came to be. Hitler and Hermann Göring were both injured, the latter managing to escape while the former was captured shortly thereafter.

Police and State Police units were alerted to disturbances by two detectives stationed at the Löwenbräukeller. These reports reached Major Sigmund von Imhoff of the State Police, who promptly summoned all his “green” police units to take control of the central telegraph office and the telephone exchange. His most crucial action was notifying Major General Jakob Ritter von Danner, the Reichswehr city commandant of Munich. A committed aristocrat, he had a strong disdain for the “little corporal” and the “freikorps bands of rowdies.” He also held a low opinion of his superior, Generalleutnant Otto von Lossow, whom he considered a “sorry figure of a man.” Determined to suppress the putsch, he resolved to act with or without von Lossow. General Ritter von Danner established a command post at the 19th Infantry Regiment barracks and alerted all military units.

Meanwhile, Captain Karl Wild, upon hearing about the putsch from marchers, mobilized his forces to protect von Kahr’s government building, the “Commissariat,” with orders to shoot if necessary.

Around 11:00 p.m., Ritter von Danner, along with fellow officers General Adolf Ritter von Ruith and General Friedrich Freiherr Kress von Kressenstein, pressured von Lossow to denounce the putsch.

One cabinet member was absent from the Bürgerbräu Keller: Franz Matt, the vice-premier and minister of education and culture. A deeply conservative Catholic, he was dining with Michael Cardinal von Faulhaber and the Papal Nuncio, Monsignor Eugenio Pacelli (who would later become Pope Pius XII), when he learned of the putsch. He immediately contacted von Kahr. Finding him hesitant and uncertain, Matt decisively began organizing a rump government-in-exile in Regensburg and drafted a proclamation urging all police, armed forces, and civil servants to remain loyal to the government.

The actions of these few marked the end for the Putschists.

On Saturday, 4,000 students from Munich University took to the streets, rioting and marching to the Feldherrnhalle to lay wreaths, continuing their unrest until Monday when they learned of Hitler’s arrest. Von Kahr and von Lossow were labeled as “Judases” and “Traitors.”

Three days following the putsch, Hitler was apprehended and charged with treason. Some of his accomplices were captured, while others fled to Austria. The NSDAP Party headquarters were raided, and its newspaper, the Völkischer Beobachter, was prohibited.

This was not Hitler’s first encounter with the law. In September 1921, he and some SA members had disrupted a Bayernbund meeting, leading to the arrest of those who had come to instigate trouble. Hitler served just over a month of a three-month sentence. The presiding judge, Georg Neithardt, was the same in both cases against Hitler.

His trial commenced on February 26, 1924, resulting in Hitler and Hess receiving a five-year sentence in Festungshaft for treason. “Festungshaft” was a type of imprisonment that excluded forced labor, provided relatively comfortable cells, and allowed for frequent visits from others. This sentence was typical for individuals the judge believed acted with honorable but misguided intentions.

Hitler took advantage of his trial to promote his ideology. Every statement he made was covered by the newspapers the following day. The judges, particularly Presiding Judge Neithardt, who had a bias towards the defendants, were swayed by his performance. Consequently, Hitler received a sentence of just over eight months and a fine of 500DM. Ludendorff, due to his military service and connections, was acquitted. Although Röhm and Dr. Wilhelm Frick were convicted, they were released afterward. Göring, on the other hand, sustained gunshot wounds to his leg, which led to his growing reliance on morphine and other painkillers.

While Hitler did not achieve his immediate goals and the poorly executed coup was destined to fail, it did provide the National Socialists with their first taste of national and international visibility. His name first appeared in The New York Times in connection with the failed coup. During his imprisonment at Landsberg am Lech, he and Rudolf Hess authored Mein Kampf. The failed putsch also shifted Hitler’s perspective on using violence for change. He concluded that to win the support of the German people, he needed to operate within legal boundaries, as they disapproved of rule-breaking. He aimed to position himself as the people’s chosen leader. Eventually, the German populace referred to him as “Adolf Legalité” or “Adolf the Legal One.”

The strategy of the conservative-nationalist-monarchist faction attempting to align with and control the National Socialist movement for political power would reoccur a decade later in 1933 when Franz von Papen invited Hitler to form a government.

The sixteen individuals who lost their lives were seen as the initial ‘blood martyrs’ of the NSDAP and were honored by Hitler in the foreword of Mein Kampf as martyrs. The swastika flag they carried, which became stained with blood during the events, was referred to as the Blutfahne (blood flag) and was used during the swearing-in of new recruits at the Feldherrnhalle while Hitler was in power.

Shortly after assuming power, a memorial was erected on the south side of the Feldherrnhalle, topped with a swastika. The back of the memorial bore the inscription ‘Und Ihr Habt Doch Gesiegt!’ (“Yet victory was yours”). Flowers were placed at the site, and either police or SS members stood guard near a lower plaque. Passers-by were expected to perform the Hitler salute. The putsch was also honored through three sets of stamps. Mein Kampf was dedicated to the fallen, and in the book Ich Kampfe (distributed to new party members around 1943), they were listed first, despite the book containing hundreds of other names. The header in the book stated, ‘Though They Are Dead For Their Acts They Will Live On Forever’. The army had a division named the Feldherrnhalle regiment, and there was also an SA Feldherrnhalle division.

Every year, even during the war up to 1942, a commemoration attended by Hitler was held in Munich. The main event typically involved a reenactment of the march from the Burgerbraukeller to the south side of the Feldherrnhalle, while smaller remembrance ceremonies were expected to take place in every Gau. According to materials provided to propagandists, the sixteen fallen were the first casualties, and the ceremony served to honor all who had died for the movement.

The Honor Temples (Ehrentempel) were two buildings in Munich, constructed in 1935 to hold the sarcophagi of sixteen Party members who died during the unsuccessful Munich Putsch. Visitors to the temples were expected to maintain silence, refrain from wearing hats, and prevent children from running through the center. The Ehrentempel was primarily built from limestone, with a roof made of steel and concrete featuring etched glass mosaics. The only remaining parts of the temples are the pedestals, which stand at 70 feet (21 m), while the columns reach a height of 23 feet (7.0 m). The total weight of the sarcophagi exceeded 2,900 pounds (1,300 kg). On July 5, 1945, the occupying American forces removed the bodies from the Ehrentempel and notified their families. The upper sections of the structures were destroyed on January 9, 1947.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/november-9th-part-one-the-year-of-1923-beer-hall-putsch/

Share

Leave a comment