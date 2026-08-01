Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
3h

I predict that the day is coming that we will have absolutely NO ACCESS to any counter narrative information. It's already rearing its ugly head with constantly hassling users in Substack (I'm logged in but I still need to get verified...WTF?) And trying to use Odysee is becoming increasingly difficult. That said, before it's gone, I've been downloading and recording these videos of Matthew North (not his real name but close). I've come to a new level of trust of following those who have a bullet hole in their head (like Matt). Of course, his murder was ruled a "suicide." What's new? Anyhow, not all these videos play nor are downloadable, but many are. The first one in the list will blow your mind! This kid was onto something and he knew what the consequences were. I sure hope he made it to heaven. At least there are no Jews up there. https://odysee.com/@abrahamicmatrixdestroyer:6/Matthew-North-Archive:e

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