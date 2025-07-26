The 11th SS Freiwilligen (Volunteer) Panzergrenadier Division “Nordland” was formed in 1943. Despite what the name indicated, this was not an all-volunteer or fully Nordic unit. The ranks were filled with men from across Europe, many of them conscripts. Norwegians in the Regiment 23 “Norge” and Danes in the Regiment 24 “Danmark” formed the backbone of the new division.

Nordland was deployed in antipartisan operations in Croatia in the fall of 1943. In 1944, the division saw fighting and heavy casualties against the Red Army at Leningrad, Narva, Tannenberg, and Kurland. In 1945, Nordland was among the final formations to continue the fight in Berlin.

Here are some members of the Nordland Division:

Members of Nordland

Morr members of Nordland

Share

Leave a comment