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If U Think U Can Handle Truth's avatar
If U Think U Can Handle Truth
3h

Yes, if only the world (especially the American People) could open it's eyes and realize the Holocaust is the biggest scam of our lifetime. We defeated the wrong enemy and have been paying dearly for it ever since. We've been on the wrong side of this "good vs evil" struggle for as long as America has existed. Hopefully Americans wake up before their country becomes the Jewnited States (of America). It's about time we stop believing in the fairy tales that our demented controllers tell us.

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coalition4parents's avatar
coalition4parents
4h

🤣 look around

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