We hear this one all the time; but how few of the people repeating this cooked-up, passed-down, 100-year-old lie realize that the first such smear of Hitler came from an openly pro-Marxist newspaper? It’s true.

Co-founded in 1876 by German Communist Wilhelm Liebknecht — Vorwarts (Forward), in 1923 — in a clever effort to separate Hitler from his base, claimed that Henry Ford (who tried to expose the Jewish bankers) and American Jewish bankers were financing Hitler.

Hitler filed a libel lawsuit against Vorwarts over this absurd claim — and he won in court because Fake News Marxist Vorwarts was unable produce any evidence to support their manufactured lie. And neither can the Marxists nor the fake “right wing” anti-Hitler moles and dupes of today.

The early NSDAP may have collected a negligible amount of money from Jews who are notorious for “hedging their bets” — but the real money came from a few Russian émigrés who had escaped the Bolshevik Revolution, some business owners concerned about the very real threat of a Communist takeover in Germany — and huge numbers of small donors who believed in Hitler and his revolution.

Appendix

Hitler Wins in Libel Suit

September 4th, 1923

Berlin Vorwaerts To Pay 6,000,000 Marks Damages For Saying Hitler Got “Jewish and Ford Money.”

Adolph Hitler, leader of the Bavarian Fascisti, was awarded yesterday 6,000,000 marks, damages in his libel suit against the editor of the Vorwaerts, the Socialist daily of Berlin.

The libel proceedings against the Socialist editor were instituted by the reactionary leader of Bavaria following the publication by the Vorwaerts of a report that the Hitler Organization was receiving financial aid from “American Jews and Henry Ford.”

