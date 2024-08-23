Someday, newspapers will print this great news — after which the percentage of truth in their pages will skyrocket.

A sneering contempt for non-Jews oozes out between the lines of Jewish propaganda: “Never question your betters.”

by David Sims

ONE TRENDING QUESTION on Quora recently is: “What gave Zionism a bad name?”

Consider what the Jew Jonathan Kurtzman wrote:

If you take a few hours and look at Arab media (in translations, which are readily available), you see a litany of lies and calumnies of the exact same kind that white supremacists use. ‘Jews are behind all the evils in the world.’ ‘Jews control the economy and intentionally deprive Arabs.’ ‘Jews are behind the war in Ukraine (and Zelensky is carrying out their plan).’ Jews are why their women don’t listen. Jews are why there’s a drought. If you spend any time at all with this material, you realize how deeply this hatred is ingrained in their mentalities.

Welcome to a lesson in Jewish/Zionist propaganda.

Most “anti-Semitic” statements aren’t lies. The Jews want you to believe that they are lies; indeed, the Jews would like you to think that “anti-Semitism” is synonymous with “falsehood.” But it isn’t so. Many so-called anti-Semitic statements are perfectly true.

Jews are behind many (though not all) of the evils in the world. Much of the human trafficking, child prostitution, and child pornography in the world, for example, is carried on by Jews like Jeffrey Epstein, Arie Scher, George Schteinberg, and many other Jews of the same sort. Much of the illicit trade in illegally acquired human organs is done by Jews. And Jews have played a greater role in a number of historical genocides than is generally known, including the Armenian Genocide (1915) and the Holodomor (1933-34).

Jews do exert control over the economies of many nations, including the United States and Britain. One very prominent Jew once bragged about it: “Give me control of a nation’s money, and I care not who writes its laws.” (Look it up) Jews run the central banking systems, mostly. Jews also control the legacy media in the West, and they use it continually to propagandize and twist public opinion into the shape they prefer.

Jews did instigate the war in Ukraine, and they did it for obvious geopolitical reasons. Zelenskyy is Jewish — no mistake there. And the war that nominally began in 2022 was actually instigated in 2014 by Jews living in the United States: Victoria Nuland, Anthony Blinkin, George Soros, and others.

Sometimes a Jew will blend two kinds of propaganda to achieve a synergistic effect. Kurtzman did this when, after mentioning several forms of conspiratorial skullduggery that the Jews actually do, he added an improbable extra thing that (he claims) Jews are blamed for: “Jews are why there’s a drought.” Nobody thinks that Jews are responsible for droughts. Again, Kurtzman was just picture-framing.

One of the Jews’ many techniques of propaganda is to put a stink on the truth. They will declare a true statement, but in presenting it they will speak as if though a mouthful of garbage so that it emerges with a foul odor that makes you want to disbelieve it. That’s the trick that Jonathan Kurtzman is using in the quote above. It’s like putting the truth inside a picture frame that has “This is a lie” stenciled along the edge.

Suppose that a Jewish news reporter wanted to hoax up a demonstration of how pervasive and blatant anti-Semitism is in a typical college town. He might recruit from some distant town an unknown student actor who will come to the city and play a “neo-Nazi” in a fake interview. After making some obviously inaccurate claims, at some point during the interview, the actor will deliver this line:

We all know that the Jews control the media.

And he’ll speak in such an arrogant and contemptuous way that everyone who hears him will be offended and wish to disbelieve him. That’s how it works.

The Jews do control the legacy media, almost entirely. They’ve controlled the press since the early 20th century. They’ve controlled Hollywood since the 1920s. They’ve controlled network television since it appeared in the 1940s. They were acting on advice — “Capture the Press!” — of a Jew living in France, Adolphe Cremieux, at a meeting of the Alliance Israelite Universelle in Krakow, Poland, in the late 19th century.

Zionists have other propaganda tricks, too. I’ve been studying them for more than 20 years, and I still probably don’t know all of them. But a big one is the Big Lie. And ironically the Jews have used the Big Lie technique to blame it on Adolf Hitler. Using a gerrymandered quote from Mein Kampf, the Jews made it appear that Hitler invented the Big Lie technique and endorsed its use, when, in fact, Hitler identified the Jews as the biggest users of the Big Lie in propaganda.

* * *

Source: Author

Found at https://nationalvanguard.org/2024/05/never-stop-debunking-jewish-lies-quora-edition-no-3873/

Share

Leave a comment