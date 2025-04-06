Mr. Zakal’s excellent piece, a response to a deplorable article by Keith Woods recently republished on Counter-Currents, deserves wider readership. The original may be found here. (Note that Mr. Zakal’s shop features items celebrating William Pierce and Cosmotheism.)

by Daniel Zakal

KEITH WOODS ARGUES that National Socialism is unnecessary for European nationalism today, claiming that nationalist movements can succeed without it. He suggests that Eastern European nationalist movements, Irish nationalism, and various other historical nationalist traditions prove that a positive view of National Socialism is not required. Yet his entire argument rests on an incomplete understanding of what National Socialism actually is — not just as a historical movement, but as the highest refinement of nationalist thought, rooted in a profound understanding of biological, cultural, and economic reality.

Woods believes he can strip nationalism down to a generic ethnonationalism, disconnected from the hard-earned lessons of the past century. But this is where his argument collapses. Nationalism without a unifying philosophical, moral, and economic framework is nothing more than a reactionary movement doomed to failure. National Socialism isn’t just nationalism — it’s the perfected form of it, aligning the state, people, and economy toward the highest goal: the preservation, strengthening, and flourishing of life.

The Core of Woods’ Mistake: Nationalism vs. National Socialism

Woods is correct that many nationalist movements have existed before and after National Socialism, but he fails to understand why those movements were flawed or incomplete. Irish nationalism, Polish nationalism, and other European nationalist traditions may have served their peoples in historical contexts, but none of them created a holistic system for economic renewal, cultural revival, and the removal of foreign subversion in the way National Socialism did.

Woods claims:

Every White nation has their own national story and heroes that can be harnessed to these ends.

But what exactly is he proposing? A fragmented, regionally focused nationalism that lacks any overarching unifying vision? This approach has already been tried and has failed repeatedly. Nationalism without a greater guiding principle inevitably collapses into petty infighting, inefficiency, or becomes co-opted by external forces.

National Socialism as the Only Truly Life-Affirming Nationalism

Woods ignores that National Socialism uniquely aligns with the Life Affirming Principle — the idea that every decision and policy must support, maintain, and protect life. Unlike reactionary nationalism, which merely seeks to resist external threats, National Socialism actively builds a life-affirming order that safeguards the future of a people through a structured state, moral clarity, and economic independence.

• Ethnonationalism alone does not solve internal degeneration — National Socialism purges degeneracy, ensuring the moral and cultural health of the people.

• Ethnonationalism alone does not guarantee economic renewal—National Socialism creates an economy that serves the people, not foreign bankers or corporate interests.

• Ethnonationalism alone does not ensure long-term survival — National Socialism implements policies that encourage strong families, biological health, and demographic growth.

Woods wants nationalism without the moral framework, economic principles, and life-affirming philosophy that make it viable long-term. He wants nationalism that is safe, neutered, and acceptable to polite society — the kind of nationalism that has failed to prevent Europe’s decline for the past century.

Addressing Woods’ Historical Critiques

Woods attempts to discredit National Socialism by citing supposed anti-Slavic policies, Lebensraum, and Hitler’s Table Talks. These are well-worn talking points that lack proper historical context and ignore crucial nuances:

• The NS movement was not a generic “pro-German” ideology — it was a structured system of national and racial renewal that aligned the economy, culture, and state with the well-being of the people. Slavic collaboration with National Socialist Germany was widespread, with thousands of volunteers from Eastern Europe joining the Waffen-ϟϟ to resist Bolshevism. The claim that National Socialism was universally hostile to Slavs is a distortion of historical nuance and ignores the practical alliances formed during the war.

• The Polish situation was far more complex than Woods admits. German grievances regarding Danzig and ethnic cleansing were real, and Poland’s alignment with British and French anti-German policies escalated the situation. Woods ignores the geopolitical factors and portrays the invasion of Poland as simple aggression, rather than recognizing it as a militarily strategic response to worsening conditions for Germans in the region.

• Lebensraum was not an exterminationist policy but an economic and agricultural necessity. Germany, a nation deliberately weakened by post-WWI treaties, sought to ensure self-sufficiency and long-term food security for its people. Expansion of living space and access to resources were not unique to Germany — every major European power engaged in territorial expansion to secure its survival.

Addressing Woods’ Misrepresentations of the Table Talks and German Policies

Keith Woods relies heavily on Hitler’s Table Talks, selectively quoting passages to reinforce his portrayal of National Socialism as fundamentally anti-Slavic and inherently oppressive. While Woods is correct that the German originals of the Table Talks are authentic — having been accurately recorded by Hitler’s personal associates, Heinrich Heim and Henry Picker — he fails to mention the critical issues regarding their later English translations. These translations are widely known to contain significant distortions, often ideological in nature, which fundamentally alter Hitler’s original meaning.

To be clear, the Table Talks themselves are not “false documents”; they are authentic German transcripts recorded firsthand. To outright dismiss their authenticity would indeed be intellectually lazy. The nuanced and scholarly approach is to recognize their authenticity while simultaneously acknowledging the problematic translations. Serious historical analysis, therefore, demands direct reference to the original German manuscripts, rather than relying blindly on mistranslated excerpts to attack National Socialism. Woods’ convenient reliance on these distorted English translations highlights either intellectual dishonesty or a lack of serious historical rigor.

Additionally, Woods cites historian David Irving to bolster his claims. Irving, however respected, conducted much of his research in an era when comprehensive access to archival materials was significantly limited compared to today. The massive expansion of digital archives and the broad dissemination of previously inaccessible historical documents provides contemporary historians with far more thorough resources. Irving’s limited archival access at the time inevitably affected the depth and accuracy of his conclusions regarding nuanced matters like the Table Talks. Citing Irving’s older conclusions as absolute truth, without considering the richer, more detailed historical context now available, further underscores Woods’ intellectual laziness.

Woods’ argument regarding Lebensraum and supposed anti-Slavic policies similarly lacks historical nuance and intellectual rigor. He conveniently ignores the reality of widespread Eastern European collaboration with Germany and the existence of numerous Slavic units in the Waffen-ϟϟ, whose purpose was resistance to Bolshevik terror. Instead, he embraces Allied wartime propaganda that portrays National Socialism solely as genocidal or inherently imperialistic. This approach demonstrates that Woods has effectively internalized the Allies’ propaganda narratives—the very same narratives responsible for demonizing Germany, National Socialism, and Hitler to justify their wartime actions.

The excerpt from David Irving’s Hitler’s War, specifically on the German treatment of Ukrainians under Erich Koch, further illustrates Woods’ misunderstanding. Woods incorrectly implies that German wartime policies in occupied territories represented Germany’s broader ideological stance toward other European peoples in peacetime. This flawed reasoning neglects to differentiate between wartime expediency — often harsh and brutal across all nations — and National Socialism’s peace-time philosophy. In times of peace, Germany actively promoted humanitarian principles, cooperation, and self-determination. Woods’ failure to grasp this critical historical distinction again highlights a superficial grasp of history.

In essence, Keith Woods deliberately cherry-picks wartime events and distorted translations, misrepresents historical nuance, and employs allied propaganda tactics. He hopes no one notices this intellectual sleight of hand. Unfortunately for him, historical truth is not as malleable as he wishes. His approach reveals him not as a genuine nationalist thinker, but as someone closely aligned with National Bolshevik thinking — willing to borrow enemy rhetoric whenever convenient to discredit genuine National Socialism.

National Socialism is more than just Adolf Hitler or the Third Reich — it is a timeless worldview discovered, articulated, and refined by Hitler and his compatriots. It has always existed as a fundamental human truth: a worldview centered on survival, strength, and the flourishing of life. Woods, however, prefers superficial, reactionary nationalism — a nationalism without foundation or conviction. He rejects the totality of National Socialism in favor of easy half-measures because he is unwilling or incapable of engaging deeply with historical truth and the essential principles that ensure national revival and survival. His arguments amount to nothing more than rhetorical cowardice and intellectual surrender, clearly exposing him as a National Bolshevik, not a serious nationalist thinker.

National Socialism: Beyond Hitler and the Third Reich

Woods, like many who misunderstand National Socialism, assumes that it is purely a historical phenomenon — a movement tied exclusively to Hitler and the Third Reich. This is fundamentally incorrect.

National Socialism is not just a political system — it is a worldview, a world truth, and a human truth expressed politically. It is a flexible and evolving philosophy that was discovered and articulated by Hitler and his contemporaries, but it has always existed in the natural order of life. It is not merely a product of Germany in the 20th century; rather, it is the natural alignment of a people’s survival instincts, biological reality, and moral framework with the governance of a state. [We would also add that National Socialism has organically grown since 1945, adding stronger spiritual elements with the inception of the New Order in the United States, and a most notable evolutionary addition being William Pierce’s Cosmotheism. — Ed.]

• National Socialism recognizes that all life is struggle, and that a people must be strong, self-sufficient, and free from parasitic influences to thrive.

• National Socialism is not static — it is refined and adapted over time. Just as National Socialists of the past analyzed and documented its principles, we continue to refine them today.

• National Socialism is life-affirming, not reactionary. Unlike conservatism, which simply tries to preserve dying institutions, and unlike liberalism, which promotes degeneracy and decay, National Socialism actively builds and strengthens the people and the state in harmony with nature.

The great mistake of many nationalists today is that they view nationalism as an end in itself, rather than understanding that it must be guided by a higher principle. Nationalism alone is too flexible, too easily co-opted by reactionaries, populists, or foreign influences. National Socialism is the only nationalist framework that provides a moral, economic, and philosophical foundation to ensure that a people not only survive — but rise, thrive, and dominate.

This is why Woods’ rejection of National Socialism in favor of generic “ethnonationalism” is weak and self-defeating and literally a National Bolshevik stance. He proposes an ideology without structure, without a guiding principle, and without a clear path forward. His vision is one of endless fragmentation, where each nation builds its own isolated identity while lacking the necessary framework to resist globalist subversion, economic exploitation, or internal decay.

The truth is simple: National Socialism is not just history — it is the eternal truth of life, refined into a political doctrine. It is the only system capable of ensuring a people’s survival, prosperity, and ultimate destiny.

Why National Socialism is Essential for European Survival

Woods states:

I don’t see any principle unique to National Socialism that Europeans need to survive and thrive today.

This is the most ignorant statement in his entire article. Here’s what he is missing:

National Socialism is the only ideology that fully integrates nationalism, economics, and moral philosophy into a single, functional system.

Unlike capitalism, it does not allow profit-seeking to override the well-being of the people.

Unlike communism, it does not sacrifice national identity and biological reality for class struggle.

Unlike reactionary conservatism, it does not cling to outdated institutions but embraces progress when it serves the people’s survival.

National Socialism is the only system that recognizes that survival alone is not enough—it seeks to elevate a people to their highest potential. Life is not just about existing—it is about thriving, expanding, and overcoming obstacles.

National Socialism solves the degeneracy crisis at its root. Nationalism without a cultural and moral revival is doomed to be co-opted by globalist forces, just as we see happening with conservative parties across the West.

The Failure of “Ethnonationalism” Without National Socialism

Woods wants nationalism to exist without a guiding principle, without a moral foundation, and without the necessary policies to ensure its longevity. This approach has been tried:

• Western European nationalist parties have failed to stop mass immigration.

• Eastern European nationalist movements rely on the EU and American economic support while resisting globalism in a limited way.

• Conservative nationalists in the Anglosphere are constantly cucked, shifting leftward, and apologizing for their existence.

National Socialism was the only movement that successfully implemented an economic model that serves the people, a cultural model that promotes strength and discipline, and a political model that removes parasitic influences.

Woods Advocates Weakness, Compromise, and Intellectual Dishonesty

Keith Woods’ arguments ultimately boil down to a defense of half-measures and ideological timidity, dressed up as pragmatic strategy. His primary concern — that National Socialism carries negative stigma — is nothing more than a fearful retreat into weakness and respectability politics. Rather than standing firmly behind a rigorous, comprehensive, and proven life-affirming ideology, Woods prefers a sanitized nationalism designed to placate enemies who despise our existence regardless.

Nationalism without National Socialism is precisely the half-measure that has repeatedly failed European peoples. It offers neither structural solutions nor ideological coherence. Woods’ belief that the essence of National Socialism — its fundamental commitment to racial health, cultural vitality, economic independence, and disciplined self-overcoming — can be stripped away, leaving behind a vague ethnonationalist shell, is intellectually bankrupt. Such hollow nationalism can never provide the depth of purpose, moral clarity, or strategic vision essential for genuine rebirth and sustained revival.

Woods deliberately misconstrains the complexity of historical events, lazily parroting mainstream tropes without rigorous engagement with primary sources. He misrepresents the nature of Lebensraum, dismisses Slavic collaboration, and leans heavily on mistranslated excerpts from Hitler’s Table Talks. The reality is clear: the Table Talks — recorded firsthand in German by Picker and Heim — are authentic records, distorted only through English translations. To entirely dismiss [the original meanings], as Woods does, is intellectually negligent and betrays a lack of scholarly integrity.

Woods’ rejection of National Socialism reveals more than historical ignorance — it exposes his philosophical cowardice. His ideological stance resembles National Bolshevism, a confused hybrid that tries and fails to reconcile nationalism with leftist economic populism, inevitably resulting in ideological paralysis. Woods advocates a path of least resistance, endorsing a nationalism devoid of moral clarity or revolutionary intent. He proposes nothing concrete beyond vague appeals to national tradition, conveniently sidestepping the urgent structural crises — demographic collapse, cultural degeneration, economic subjugation — that demand radical solutions.

In short, Woods represents precisely what must be eradicated from nationalism: timidity, compromise, and a preoccupation with optics. He prioritizes popular acceptance over ideological integrity, fundamentally misunderstanding the reality that true nationalism requires sacrifice, struggle, and unwavering adherence to principles that sustain and elevate life.

The Life-Affirming Principle dictates clear solutions: nationalism must be bold, disciplined, and uncompromising. It cannot thrive through half-hearted populism or sanitized historical revisionism. National Socialism is more than Adolf Hitler or the Third Reich; it is a timeless truth, discovered rather than invented, a guiding philosophy for cultural, biological, and economic health. To reject it is to reject the only fully coherent system capable of achieving lasting strength and survival for our people.

Ultimately, Woods embodies a defeatist mindset. He would rather pursue polite nationalism, begging permission to exist, instead of forging an uncompromising path toward genuine national renewal. His approach offers neither hope nor solutions, only endless retreat. To embrace Woods’ path is to embrace perpetual defeat.

Source: Invisible Empire via White Biocentrism

Found at https://nationalvanguard.org/2025/03/nationalism-without-national-socialism-is-a-hollow-shell/

