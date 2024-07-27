The source: Hermann Göring, “Nationalismus und Sozialismus: Rede auf der NSBO. im Berliner Sportpalast am 9. April 1933,” Hermann Göring: Reden und Aufsätze (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP, 1941), pp. 36-49.

German women and German men! I have spoken at numerous meetings and have taken repeated positions on many issues. But today is something very speci…