User's avatar
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
2m

“If an epidemic breaks out endangering the welfare of the community everyone, whether he wants to or not, must be vaccinated”

I say this jokingly, but I guess the MAGA crowd was correct in calling the left “Nazis” when they demanded everyone get the covid shot. I wonder how the left would feel knowing their position aligned with those they hate the most 😂

On a more serious note, the vaccines made prior to the prevalence of for-profit pharmaceuticals were created by people who truly wanted to do something that benefited society and prevented disease. Once developed they were often shared for free. For example, the polio vaccine.

That is a stark contrast to today and Covid, where diseases are manufactured by man for the sole purpose of creating a need for their for-profit “vaccines” to enrich their Jewish owners and depopulate thriving white societies.

David's avatar
David
1h

Thanks Ava for this absolutely excellent article. When Satan's Chosen utterly destroyed the computer files of my then 540 page manuscript, they TOTALLY eliminated my section on the vital importance of genetics, of DNA regarding proper human function. (((They))) completely removed all quotes from the long suppressed work of Madison Grant and his book "The Passing of the Great Race or The Racial Basis of European History". A few related quotes have been salvaged from my exhaustive research in the still valuable 235 pages which remain, available at https://archive.org/details/trh-77_202111 .

“ Gradually, by selective breeding, by diets, injections and injunctions, the congenital differences between rulers and the ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt by the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton.” -Bertrand Russell.

"No one may be indifferent to the racial principle, the racial question. It is

the key to world history. … Race is everything, and every race that does

not keep its blood from being mixed will perish… Language and religion

do not determine a race…blood determines it. " - British Prime Minister

Benjamin Disraeli

"His parasitic nature led the Jew to hold his own race pure, and to strike

other races at the core of their being, their racial nature. Only when a

people’s racial purity has been destroyed is the Jew able to develop freely

and without restraint… Humanity is not equal. Just as plants and

animals are of different types, so too, are people. Each of these types

inherits certain characteristics, which distinguish it from all other types,

from all other races. Racial differences are physical, spiritual and

intellectual. The most important differences are in the spiritual and

intellectual areas… Genetics tells us that characteristics are passed

unadulterated from generation to generation, and that spiritual and other

characteristics are inherited along with physical ones. The environment

can only influence what is already present in the genes." – The Fair Race’s

Darkest Hour , pg. 544, 545

"Lloyd Meeker, aka Uranda, spoke of there originally being seven racial colours, as in a

rainbow, the white race bringing to focus the white light of spiritually aligned

intelligence, infusing the resultant radiance of the multi-hued, complementary racial

colours of humanity with light. Via miscegenation the satanic Jew is destroying what

little racial integrity remains, creating a brown, mongrel race. This is akin to mixing the

colours of the rainbow into mud! Krishna, of Vedic lore, was reported to have been blue.

We yet have the red, yellow and white races. Through the past 20,000 years other

coloured races have been lost. Mankind is intended to bring various, specific

frequencies of colour to complementary focus, serving Spirit. What I mention here is a

tiny hint of how humanity is designed and intended, as is expressed in the Bible, to tend and keep this garden planet. "- The Real History of the Earth. Why in Hell All This is Happening Again!" pg 166.

Re. The Kalergi Plan:

https://x.com/Truthtellerftm/status/1913032590119837709/video/1

Mohammed Ali on Miscegenation:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0g6lhKkXjHGH

respectfully,

David

